…and a little sprinkle of madness can only be a good thing

"The studio looks a bit chaotic, so I think most people feel quite at home here. I’ll set the band up so that everyone’s interacting with each other, and then I'll mix all the signals into another amp that plays a version of whatever everyone else is playing, so it’s like having a crazy person with a loud amp playing along with you. Ten times out of ten it makes everyone excited in the room, then sometimes I’ll turn all the lights off and put the smoke machine and the lasers on, so you’re completely in another world when you’re playing. When Squid did ‘The Dial’, all the lasers were happening and I asked them to play it loads faster and it turned into this whole other song."

Nurture your important relationships

"The long relationships feel really nice. I love working with Fontaines DC. Even though it hasn’t been a long period of time, we've done three albums together. With Kae as well, we’re working on Album Five now, so those things do feel really special. I think we all probably share the same desire to keep things evolving. Everything that we do feels different from everything we’ve done previously, and it would be harder to have a long relationship with someone if they didn’t think like that."

Don’t be constrained by genre

"We’re releasing a Speedy boxset of dub mixes and someone asked me the other day why they exist because it’s kind of a weird thing to do on this kind of label. I learnt production through a dub producer, so all his mixing was live dubs and I just thought that was how you did it. After I did Kylie, all the major labels would send me these popstars like Britney to write with; I’d be making this weird tune and at the end I’d completely fuck up the mix by just putting loads of echo on everything until they’d be like, ‘What on earth are you doing?!’ Eventually someone told me that’s not normally what you do, but then I got interested in taking the process of making dub but applying it to the wrong situation, so now it’s become a tradition and that’s why these mixes exist."

Prioritise pleasure

"Sometimes when I describe things it sounds a little bit like just fucking around: some of it is hard work. But at the same time, life’s too short and it’s not worth it if it’s not interesting and enjoyable. We’re not making a vaccine for anything, it’s just music and it should be fun."