Fontaines DC announce UK & Ireland headline tour

The Irish quintet will play nine headline shows later this year in support of their new album ‘ROMANCE’.

19th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fontaines DC, News

Fresh from sharing news of their new album ‘ROMANCE’, Fontaines DC have announced plans for a UK and Ireland headline tour.

The Dublin quintet will celebrate the release of their fourth album later this year when they head out on a nine-date tour this November and December. Marking their biggest shows across the country so far, they’ll be making stops at London’s Alexandra Palace, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, and Glasgow OVO Hydro along the way, before ending the tour with a huge stop in their hometown, at Dublin’s 3Arena. What’s more, they’ll be joined by Sorry for the whole tour, while Brooklyn outfit DIIV will also support at the London show.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am next Friday (26th April), with fan pre-sales taking place from Tuesday 23rd April.

The band’s new album ‘ROMANCE’ - the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Skinty Fia’ - is set for release on 23rd August via their new label home of XL Recordings. They’ve also shared its lead single, the storming ‘Starburster’. Check out the band’s full upcoming live schedule - UK and Ireland headline shows included - and their new track below.

JUNE 2024
12 Bergen, NO - Bergenfest
13 -15 Helsinki, FN - Sideways
15 Riga, LV - Palladium
16 Vilnius, LT - Lukiškės Prison 2.0
18 Warsaw, PL - Stodola
19 Poznan, PL - Tama
21 Scheeßel, DE - Hurricane
22 Tuttlingen, DE - Southside
23 Tuscany, IT - La Prima Estate
25 Rome, IT - Cavea
26 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
26-30 Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury

JULY 2024
28 Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock

AUGUST 2024
09 Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop
07-12 Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival
12 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska
13 Vienna, AT - Vienna Arena
15 Charleville Mezières, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival
16 Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop
17 - 20 Parades, PT - Parades De Coura
20 Istanbul, TU - Zorlu
24 Reading, UK - Reading Festival
25 Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

NOVEMBER 2024
20 Wolverhampton, UK - The Hall*
22 London, UK - Alexandra Palace*^
24 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena*
26 Plymouth, UK - Pavilions*
27 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena*
29 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios*

DECEMBER 2024
03 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*
04 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*
06 Dublin, IE - 3Arena*

* w/ Sorry
^ w/ DIIV

