Fontaines DC announce UK & Ireland headline tour

Fresh from sharing news of their new album ‘ROMANCE’, Fontaines DC have announced plans for a UK and Ireland headline tour.

The Dublin quintet will celebrate the release of their fourth album later this year when they head out on a nine-date tour this November and December. Marking their biggest shows across the country so far, they’ll be making stops at London’s Alexandra Palace, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, and Glasgow OVO Hydro along the way, before ending the tour with a huge stop in their hometown, at Dublin’s 3Arena. What’s more, they’ll be joined by Sorry for the whole tour, while Brooklyn outfit DIIV will also support at the London show.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am next Friday (26th April), with fan pre-sales taking place from Tuesday 23rd April.

The band’s new album ‘ROMANCE’ - the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Skinty Fia’ - is set for release on 23rd August via their new label home of XL Recordings. They’ve also shared its lead single, the storming ‘Starburster’. Check out the band’s full upcoming live schedule - UK and Ireland headline shows included - and their new track below.

