“I think it took us a while to think we could do anything other than just be musically aggressive.” - Matt Marcantonio

Third album ‘Divine Machines’ picks up right where the band left off in early 2020, riding a wave of momentum to thrilling new heights. It’s grand and ambitious in its scope, packing in the classic Demob DNA – crunchy, grungy riffs and psychedelic flashes – alongside fresh sounds and ideas.

There are layers of spacey, sci-fi sonics, like the ominous sparkle of the intro to ‘Super-Fluid’ or the galactic instrumental of the title track. But alongside a healthy dose of dystopian atmospherics, there’s plenty of hope, too. ‘Tear It Down’ sees a future where nuance is king and misinformation is challenged, while ‘Muscular Reflex’ sings of self-acceptance. More than ever, the band’s output feels like a reflection of the world around us; one where, if you change your perspective, you can still find some beacons of light.

“It’s quite easy to live in the reality of the screen and what’s presented by the media,” Adam reasons. “But, human-to-human, there’s still a lot of kindness there.” “When we were in Joshua Tree a few weeks ago, I was trying to buy a coffee at the gas station, and I couldn’t get my card to work,” Tom offers as an example. “The dude behind the counter just pulled five bucks out of his pocket and bought my coffee for me. I nearly cried and he said, ‘Just pass on the kindness, man’. He was just a person being kind to another person – a simple act.”

The record also contains important, conversation-starting songs that could, hopefully, lead us to a better future. The piano-led ‘She’s As Happy As A Man Can Be’ is perhaps the most thought-provoking of these, capturing Matt’s feelings about some of the byproducts of where he and his bandmates grew up. “It was thought of as a bit soppy to wear your heart on your sleeve almost,” Adam offers as an explanation, while Tom nods and points to the difficulties of “shaking off toxic masculinity”.

“You weren’t allowed to express certain sides of yourself,” Matt continues. “It feels odd to still be affected by those things, but you can’t really help it until you face them.” Growing up in the same environment and having known each other for so long brought elements of that emotional restriction into the band, too. “I think it took us a while to think we could do anything other than just be aggressive,” he says. “That was the only level – aggression and expelling those demons and anger in music.”

