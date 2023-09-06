Demob Happy drop biting new track ‘Sweet & Sour America’

News

Their headline tour of the UK and Europe kicks off tonight in Bristol.

6th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

To celebrate the beginning of their UK and European headline tour, Geordie trio Demob Happy have shared a new single, ‘Sweet & Sour America’. A previously unreleased track that doesn’t feature on their recent LP ‘Divine Machines’, it’s been described by the band’s frontman Matthew Marcantonio as “our ode to the strange dichotomy of America.” Continuing, he explains: “America’s a beautiful place, but we’ve seen both sides on the tours we’ve done there, the highs and the lows, and it never fails to strike a chord.

Watch the official video for ‘Sweet & Sour America’ below, and check out our May 2023 print magazine - featuring an interview with Demob Happy - here.

Taking to the stage in Bristol tonight for the first show of their autumn tour, Demob Happy will also play the following cities (tickets here):

SEPTEMBER
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Birimingham, Mama Roux’s
08 Leeds, The Key Club
09 Manchester, Yes (Pink Room) (sold out)
10 Glasgow, Audio (sold out)
12 Newcastle, The Cluny (sold out)
13 Nottingham, Bodega
14 London, Village Underground
15 Brighton, Chalk
19 Koln, Helios37
20 Amsterdam, Melkweg, Amsterdam (sold out)
22 Kobenhavn, Pumphuset
23 Lund, Mejeriet
26 Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli
27th Berlin, Badehaus
28 Munchen, Kranhalle
29 Baden, Werkk
30 Milano, Arci Bellezza

OCTOBER
02 Barcelona, La Nau
03 Madrid, Moby
04 Le Pingouin Alternatif
06 Paris, La Boule (sold out)
07 Eindhoven, Effenaar

