Demob Happy drop biting new track ‘Sweet & Sour America’

To celebrate the beginning of their UK and European headline tour, Geordie trio Demob Happy have shared a new single, ‘Sweet & Sour America’. A previously unreleased track that doesn’t feature on their recent LP ‘Divine Machines’, it’s been described by the band’s frontman Matthew Marcantonio as “our ode to the strange dichotomy of America.” Continuing, he explains: “America’s a beautiful place, but we’ve seen both sides on the tours we’ve done there, the highs and the lows, and it never fails to strike a chord.



Watch the official video for ‘Sweet & Sour America’ below, and check out our May 2023 print magazine - featuring an interview with Demob Happy - here.