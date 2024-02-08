Get To Know... Francis of Delirium

You grew up in Luxembourg - what's the music scene there like?

The music scene is very young and new; I wasn’t around at the time that our alternative scene was starting out, but I’ve been told that 20 years ago bands couldn’t actually play in Luxembourg because there were no venues for them, so everyone would have to drive across the border to Belgium and play in Arlon.

Now that’s changed - it’s growing and developing pretty quickly and there’s a couple of great venues, but it’s still a very small scene... it’s also just a small country. You see the same people all the time and you can probably count on one or two hands how many artists there are who tour, but it makes for a pretty cozy atmosphere - everyone is really supportive of each other.



Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out, and why?

Probably my all time favourite artist is Sufjan Stevens. I was an orchestra band kid - I grew up playing french horn and had rented a banjo from our local music store because I wanted to learn ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown’. So when I first started listening to Sufjan and heard 'Illinois' and 'Michigan', I thought 'wow, this is everything I want in music'. There’s banjos and oboes and this beautiful voice singing very affecting lyrics; it made me want to start trying to recreate this super lush instrumentation.

I was also pretty obsessed with Pearl Jam. I would just watch their live videos over and over - I’ve seen that PinkPop performance where Eddie Vedder is climbing on the stage and jumping into the crowd so many times. As a 14 year old, it was maybe the coolest thing I’d ever seen. His vocals are also just great, and the energy they were all putting out onto the stage is pretty inspiring.

Your upcoming debut album 'Lighthouse' arrives next month, and it's thematically and sonically more vulnerable than your previous EPs. Can you tell us a bit more about this slight change in direction?

The last EP we released was ‘The Funhouse’, which is this very dark collection of songs about chaos and fear and isolation - a reflection of the headspace I was in at the time. After those songs were written it felt like my world started to open up: we went on tour in the US and were meeting so many people - it felt like we were part of a real community over there which was really exciting - and then when I came back home I fell in love.

So really, the songs just started naturally going that way. I was also writing a lot more on acoustic guitar, which I felt opened up the album's sound. I wanted the vulnerability in the writing to be echoed sonically too, so [we] got more room in the drums and fleshed out the sound with richer instrumentation like pianos and cellos.

