Francis of Delirium - Lighthouse

On this debut album, Francis of Delirium confidently asserts her creative vision and voice. Across ‘Lighthouse’, each track exudes a knowing youthfulness blended with established pop and rock influences, with verses blossoming into powerfully expansive choruses on the likes of ‘First Touch’ and ‘Something’s Changed’. In opening track ‘Ballet Dancers (Never Love Again)’, swelling harmonies and guitars contrast the sweeter, quieter moments seen later across the album. This boldness only continues, sprinkled throughout intrinsically likeable pop moments such as the chorus of ‘Want You’ or ‘Blue Tuesday’’s energetic guitar line. Lyrically, ‘Lighthouse’ contends with coming-of-age and love without drifting into cliche, and though there are moments of both euphoria and angst, Jana Bahrich illustrates the beautiful simplicity behind embracing the hope inherent in change. The almost cinematic instrumentation of closing track ‘Give It Back to Me’ reflects this desire to elevate the mundane to its true emotional complexity, echoing the level of musicality that’s clearly demonstrated throughout ‘Lighthouse’. Having been at the forefront of the music scene back home in Luxembourg, Jana has evidently been keen to push forward a new era of indie rock via the success of her three previous EPs; this more expansive body of work demonstrates Francis of Delirium’s exciting growth and potential.