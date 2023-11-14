Francis of Delirium shares news of debut album ‘Lighthouse

Following the release of three EPs, Luxembourg’s Francis of Delirium - aka Jana Bahrich - has today announced details of her debut album, ‘Lighthouse’. Due out on 22nd March 2024 via Dalliance Recordings, the record will thematically explore personal darkness, glimmers of light, and the liminal space between it all (hence the title).

“For this album, hope is the prevailing feeling I’m left with after making it and listening to it”, Jana has offered. “The idea is that there is this light guiding you out into a space where you can be more open and accepting of love and joy. Even as you gain or lose love, it never really goes away; it just transforms itself, moving into other relationships with you.”

Coinciding with the album’s announcement is the arrival of ‘Blue Tuesday’, Jana’s latest single, which pairs shoegaze guitars with a euphoric, pop-inflected hook. Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, Jana has called it “a chance to go back a little bit to our original sound, heavy guitars, uptempo, in your face music. We are a band that really loves to play live, sweaty, messy and physical music, so it felt important to have this song be part of the album.”

