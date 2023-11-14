News
Francis of Delirium shares news of debut album ‘Lighthouse’
She’s also announced a UK and European tour for next Spring.
Following the release of three EPs, Luxembourg’s Francis of Delirium - aka Jana Bahrich - has today announced details of her debut album, ‘Lighthouse’. Due out on 22nd March 2024 via Dalliance Recordings, the record will thematically explore personal darkness, glimmers of light, and the liminal space between it all (hence the title).
“For this album, hope is the prevailing feeling I’m left with after making it and listening to it”, Jana has offered. “The idea is that there is this light guiding you out into a space where you can be more open and accepting of love and joy. Even as you gain or lose love, it never really goes away; it just transforms itself, moving into other relationships with you.”
Coinciding with the album’s announcement is the arrival of ‘Blue Tuesday’, Jana’s latest single, which pairs shoegaze guitars with a euphoric, pop-inflected hook. Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, Jana has called it “a chance to go back a little bit to our original sound, heavy guitars, uptempo, in your face music. We are a band that really loves to play live, sweaty, messy and physical music, so it felt important to have this song be part of the album.”
Listen to ‘Blue Tuesday’ here:
Following a year that’s seen her support the likes of Soccer Mommy, Horsegirl, and The 1975, Francis of Delirium will be heading out on a headline tour of her own next spring, visiting cities across the UK and Europe:
APRIL 2024
10 Bruges, Cactus Cafe
11 Paris, Pop Up Du Label
13 Barcelona, Sala Vol
14 San Sebastián, Dabadaba
15 A Coruna, Mardi Gras
16 Madrid, Maravillas Club
19 Bern, Gaskessel
21 Vienna, Fluc
22 Prague, Cross Club
23 Berlin, Berghain Kantine
24 Hamburg, Hakken
25 Rotterdam, Rotown
MAY 2024
06 Brighton, Hope & Ruin
07 Manchester, Gullivers
08 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
10 Glasgow, Audio
11 Edinburgh, Summerhall Old Lab
12 Leeds, Headrow House
14 London, Oslo Hackney
15 Bristol, Louisiana
16 Southampton, Heartbreakers
