“It was strange at first,” Lottie begins today of the dynamic shift. “But it felt kind of natural for it to happen at that point. And because there were fewer of us, it kind of opened up more doors for us to swap instruments around – essentially, there was more space within the music to fill, so we had to be quite creative with how we were going to figure that out.” Holly agrees, noting that “when someone leaves, you naturally assess your own position within what you’re doing, and we did that and came to the realisation that we were all really motivated to finish this record. It kind of galvanised us to make it work in this new way.”

We’re speaking on a typically miserable May day, hunkered down in one of the band’s favourite Deptford haunts before they good-humouredly brave the drizzle for this afternoon’s shoot. And indeed, despite shrinking in size, Goat Girl have never sounded fuller. Working alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi), they revelled in a sense of creative freedom born from a relative absence of time pressure or external expectation. “With the last record, I felt a little bit more on-edge about lyrics,” says Lottie, “and there’s a whole different psychological approach you have...” “The difficult second album,” deadpans Holly, nodding sagely.

This time around, however, all bets were off. Having signed with Rough Trade for three albums, they elected to treat ‘Below The Waste’ with the maximalist attitude of those whose future is unpromised, adopting an approach Lottie sums up as simply: “Let’s just do whatever we want”. In practice, this translates to a record that nods to noise-rock, folk, synth-pop and more, with its 16 tracks clocking in anywhere from sub-30 seconds to over six minutes. There’s a veritable orchestra of instruments on display, largely played by the band themselves (violin, banjo, taishogoto, Mellotron, organ and more all enrich the album’s collagic sonic landscape) and some of its most compelling vocal moments are bolstered by a choir comprised of Goat Girl’s family and friends.

There is, we suggest, a sense of tentative optimism to the project; where their 2018 self-titled debut was jagged and raw, capturing the zeitgeist of the Windmill scene’s first wave, ‘Below The Waste’ imagines alternative futures, using contrasting motifs of human consumption and the natural world to explore concepts of greed and consumerism, adaptability and resilience. “I think it’s a bit more nuanced in its approach to talking about things,” affirms Holly. “The first record was super angsty, very young and full of rage, but I feel like this is more confident and self-assured. There are still visceral moments within that, but it’s just done in different ways. Sometimes something can be shouted and be really direct, sometimes it can more subtly expose the absurdity of the situation we currently find ourselves in.”