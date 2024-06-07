Goat Girl - Below The Waste 

Album Review
Goat Girl - Below The Waste5 Stars
Outward looking yet markedly personal, it considers the relationships humans have both with the world, and with each other.
A band for whom politics and activism have always been an integral part of their collective identity (for no greater reason than simply because their eyes are open to the fuckery of the world around them), Goat Girl are, on their third full-length, broadening their horizons ever further. And having done so is no mean feat. Since their 2021 second album ‘On All Fours’, the quartet have become a trio, and have between them faced significant personal obstacles; had they consequently sought solace in the familiarity of their South London post-punk roots, you could hardly have blamed them.
Instead, though, ‘Below The Waste’ presents something altogether more interesting. Weaving field recordings of animal noises, rainfall, and laughter into a rich instrumental tapestry, the project is an intricately layered exploration of the push and pull between an idealised natural world and our destructive urban realities. “Cash machines in overflow / All the parks are left to grow / From the seeds / We have sown,” croons Lottie Pendlebury atop the swirling textures of ‘perhaps’ - a sort of ecologically-minded take on the utopian optimism of ‘Imagine’. There’s something eerie and almost primordial about the instrumental ‘jump sludge’; bedroom pop-adjacent single ‘motorway’, meanwhile, is more grounded in the quotidian, finding comfort in the liminal space between origin and destination. Shorter interludes of airier sonics (namely opener ‘reprise’, ‘prelude’, and ‘s.m.o.g.’) offset the LP’s sometime density, but when Goat Girl permit themselves the space to fully unfurl - as on masterful, six-minute closer ‘wasting’ - the results are utterly immersive.
And, for all its outward-looking sensibilities, ‘Below The Waste’ is still a markedly personal offering, considering not just the relationship humans have with the world, but those we have with each other. The trifecta of tracks which deal with drummer Roo’s experiences of addiction - ‘words fell out’, ‘tcnc’, and ‘take it away’ - are each stunningly potent in markedly different ways, ultimately highlighting the significance of resilience and mutual support as a means of refashioning ourselves in a new, better image.
Latest Reviews
Alfie Templeman - Radiosoul
4-5 Stars
A technicolour triumph.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Peggy Gou - I Hear You
3 Stars
There’s a clear intention to create something beyond what she is typically renowned for, yet it doesn’t always quite hit.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Swim Deep - There’s A Big Star Outside
3-5 Stars
For those indie kids who grew up with them, this introspective Swim Deep will feel just right.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
AURORA - What Happened To The Heart?
4-5 Stars
Monolithic in nature, an album on which hurt is both resisted and overwhelmingly embraced.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Read More
Goat Girl share video for second album preview ‘motorway’
Directed by Holly Blakey, it spotlights contemporary dancers dressed in archival Vivienne Westwood pieces.
11th April 2024, 3:00pm
Goat Girl announce new album ‘Below The Waste’
The South London trio have also shared its gnarly lead single, 'ride around'.
14th February 2024, 11:33am
Black Country, New Road, Porridge Radio and more to play Climate Music Blowout
The day long event takes place at Hackney's EartH on Sunday.
13th October 2021, 12:00am
Sorry, Goat Girl, Connie Constance and more set Hackney ablaze at DIY’s Big Bank Holiday Weekender
Live music - oh how we’ve missed you.
6th March 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.