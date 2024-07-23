Naima Bock plays dress up in video for new single ‘Gentle’

Having recently confirmed that her second album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’ will arrive on 27th September (via Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction), Naima Bock has now shared the record’s third single, ‘Gentle’, and an accompanying visualiser.

Built on a foundation of swelling brass and Naima’s distinctive, tender vocal, the track follows previous releases ‘Kaley’ and ‘Further Away’, while the video sees her don Pirates of the Caribbean-esque costume as she ventures through the gardens of a stately home, encountering a variety of cardboard cutout characters along the way.

You can check out ‘Gentle’ and find out where to catch Naima on her upcoming UK and European tour below.