Naima Bock plays dress up in video for new single ‘Gentle’
The track is lifted from her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’.
Having recently confirmed that her second album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’ will arrive on 27th September (via Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction), Naima Bock has now shared the record’s third single, ‘Gentle’, and an accompanying visualiser.
Built on a foundation of swelling brass and Naima’s distinctive, tender vocal, the track follows previous releases ‘Kaley’ and ‘Further Away’, while the video sees her don Pirates of the Caribbean-esque costume as she ventures through the gardens of a stately home, encountering a variety of cardboard cutout characters along the way.
You can check out ‘Gentle’ and find out where to catch Naima on her upcoming UK and European tour below.
NOVEMBER 2024
06 London, St. Pancras Old Church
07 Bristol, Jam Jar
08 Liverpool, Leaf
09 Newcastle, Cumberland Arms
10 Glasgow, Mc Chuills
12 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
13 Manchester, Deaf Institute
14 Cambridge, Storey’s Field Centre
16 Falmouth, The Cornish Bank
17 Frome, The Tree House
18 Exeter, Cavern Club
20 Ipswich, St Stephens Church
21 London, The Ivy House
DECEMBER 2024
03 Lille, L ‘Aéronef
04 Brugge, Cactus Café
06 Haldern, Pop Bar
07 Hamburg, Nachstasyl
08 Berlin, Neu Zunkunft
10 Cologne, Subway
11 Amsterdam, Paradiso
12 Brussels, Botanique
13 Paris, La Boule Noire
