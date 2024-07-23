News

Naima Bock plays dress up in video for new single ‘Gentle’

The track is lifted from her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’.

Naima Bock unveils video for new single 'Gentle'
Photo: El Hardwick

23rd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Naima Bock, News, Listen, , Watch

Having recently confirmed that her second album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’ will arrive on 27th September (via Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction), Naima Bock has now shared the record’s third single, ‘Gentle’, and an accompanying visualiser. 

Built on a foundation of swelling brass and Naima’s distinctive, tender vocal, the track follows previous releases ‘Kaley’ and ‘Further Away’, while the video sees her don Pirates of the Caribbean-esque costume as she ventures through the gardens of a stately home, encountering a variety of cardboard cutout characters along the way. 

You can check out ‘Gentle’ and find out where to catch Naima on her upcoming UK and European tour below. 

Play Video

NOVEMBER 2024
06 London, St. Pancras Old Church
07 Bristol, Jam Jar
08 Liverpool, Leaf
09 Newcastle, Cumberland Arms
10 Glasgow, Mc Chuills
12 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
13 Manchester, Deaf Institute
14 Cambridge, Storey’s Field Centre
16 Falmouth, The Cornish Bank
17 Frome, The Tree House
18 Exeter, Cavern Club
20 Ipswich, St Stephens Church
21 London, The Ivy House

DECEMBER 2024
03 Lille, L ‘Aéronef
04 Brugge, Cactus Café
06 Haldern, Pop Bar
07 Hamburg, Nachstasyl
08 Berlin, Neu Zunkunft
10 Cologne, Subway
11 Amsterdam, Paradiso
12 Brussels, Botanique
13 Paris, La Boule Noire

Get tickets to watch Naima Bock live now.

Tags: Naima Bock, News, Listen, , Watch

Naima Bock Tickets

St Pancras Old Church, London

THE JAM JAR, Bristol

Leaf, Liverpool

The Cumberland Arms, Newcastle Upon Tyne

McChuills, Glasgow

Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

The Deaf Institute - Music Hall, Manchester

Storey’s Field Centre, Cambridge

Exeter Cavern, Exeter

The Ivy House, London

Latest News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil mini album documentary ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil mini album documentary Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’

MUNA’s Katie Gavin announces debut solo album ‘What A Relief’

MUNAs Katie Gavin announces debut solo album What A Relief’

Yannis & The Yaw (featuring Tony Allen) share latest EP cut ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’

Yannis & The Yaw (featuring Tony Allen) share latest EP cut Rain Can’t Reach Us’

JADE makes huge solo debut with ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

JADE makes huge solo debut with Angel Of My Dreams’

Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut ‘Sweet & Savage’

Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut Sweet & Savage’

More like this

Goat Girl on overcoming adversity to make their triumphant third album, &#8216;Below The Waste&#8217;

Interview

Goat Girl: For Better Or Worse

Having collectively weathered a series of significant personal storms, London now-trio Goat Girl are once more on solid ground. New album ​‘Below The Waste’ sees them digging through the debris and laying the foundations for an expansive alternative future.

13th June 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY