With much of Lava’s identity existing in the intersection of marginalised voices – a Black, queer, non-binary artist operating in a largely indie-alternative sphere – they approach everything with the same attitude as that of NiNE8: one that suggests we’ll get a lot further if we seek out the commonalities rather than focus too much on difference. “Being someone who is Black and queer, I see nights that are just exclusively for Black and queer people or just regular nights which are not diverse at all,” they say. “For me, I love having things that really feel like more of a bridge where it’s not like, ‘Here’s your space and here’s the space that’s normally there’. I want to open the conversation so it’s all mixed. That would be ideal.”

They point out that, while online conversations around access have doubtless come on leaps and bounds (in their own bubble at least), there’s still a long way to go to move those conversations IRL. “Some of the best places [in London] to find great bands in the alternative world are the Windmill or the George Tavern and these are venues that are right in multicultural hotspots. Brixton is such a multicultural Caribbean hotspot; where the George Tavern is is full of the South Asian community,” they point out. “But the moment you walk into those venues, you’re just surrounded by straight white people at an insane level. It doesn’t even make any sense because the areas that these spaces are in are so not that.”

‘Starface’ and its author, then, are on a mission both intergalactic and earthly to promote a more open-minded, open-hearted way of being – a boundaryless approach to life that extends to Lava La Rue as a multi-disciplinary umbrella project and beyond. Alongside the music, Lava has conceptualised and directed all the videos for ‘Starface’, embracing an aesthetic that’s part “‘70s / ‘80s psychedelic” and part “2000s 10th Doctor Who”; last year, meanwhile, they were the creative director for Wet Leg’s madcap, morris dancing BRITs performance – a new string to their bow that they’re keen to pursue.

“The person I reference is Donald Glover and the way he’ll do a feature film, then dip into TV, then drop an amazing psychedelic Black rock album, then be in a hip hop thing. He’s an all-rounder who likes to do it all but also has a quality level for everything they do where you can see the time and thought put into it,” they enthuse. “That’s the closest example of how I aspire to live my life.”

It’s a lofty aim but it’s also one that seems entirely plausible. Lava already has plans for an “immersive, larger than life” stage show for the ‘Starface’ tour, where gig-goers will be encouraged to cosplay as characters from the album. Following on from their inaugural day festival at Fabric, NiNE8 will be levelling up with an even bigger event at London’s The Cause later this year, while Lava notes that, when it comes to directing, unlike music it’s an older person’s game. “It’s a totally different world,” they nod. “Being young and new is like, you’re an idiot, you don’t know anyone. The older I get, the more respect I’ll get.”

As today’s chat rounds off, talk turns to the soundbite-driven culture of modern music making. Lava’s response might technically be towards that, but it also seems like an apt summary of their attitude as a whole: “I get it and I respect it, but I crave the opposite.”