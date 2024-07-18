News

Lava La Rue unveils final ‘Starface’ single ‘Better’ 

The Cuco-featuring track lands ahead of their debut album, out tomorrow.

18th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of their debut album ‘Starface’ tomorrow (19th July), musical polymath Lava La Rue has shared one final teaser in the form of their ’70s-tinged new cut ‘Better’ (which features Mexican-American artist Cuco). 

Discussing their collaborative tendencies, Lava has explained that “I approached [the album] in the way I learned through coming up in NiNE8: making it feature-heavy. I’ve gone out of my way to get a featured artist that is a part of every continent or culture that’s influenced my music taste, from alt K-pop in Korea, to psychedelic Chicano music, to the Irish music scene, to my London family.”

The second of ‘Starface”s 17 tracks, ‘Better’ follows on from previous singles ‘Push N Shuv’, ‘Humanity’, ‘LOVEBITES’, and ‘Poison Cookie’, another chapter in Lava’s epic story of “a gender-fluid musical space alien protagonist sent to Earth”. 

Check out DIY’s full review of ‘Starface’ and watch the video for ‘Better’ below. 

Lava La Rue - Starface

Album Review

Lava La Rue - Starface

A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.

Play Video

‘Starface’ Tracklist:
1. A Star Journey Begins…
2. Better (ft Cuco)
3. Manifestation Manifesto
4. Push N Shuv
5. STARFACE’s Descent (ft tendai)
6. Aerial Head
7. Poison Cookie (ft Audrey Nuna)
8. Friendship’s Death (1987)
9. FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space (ft NiNE8 & Feux)
10. INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN (ft So!YoON!)
11. LOVEBITES
12. CHANGE
13. Humanity
14. Second Hand Sadness (ft yunè pinku)
15. Shell Of You
16. Sandown Beach
17. Celestial Destiny (ft bb sway)

FIDLAR drop new track ‘DOWN N OUT’

Japandroids announce final album ‘Fate & Alcohol’ 

Lucy Rose unveils Danny Dyer-starring video for album track ‘Sail Away’

Primal Scream return with details of twelfth album ‘Come Ahead’

Sports Team are back with news of album three, ‘Boys These Days’

Interview

Lava La Rue on their ambitious sci-fi debut album, ‘Starface’

Lava La Rue: Space Jam

Lava La Rue’s debut has been a long time in the making, but arriving in a spaceship full of sci-fi fantasy and wild ambition, ‘Starface’ is the sound of an artist fully coming in to land.

18th July 2024, 4:05pm

