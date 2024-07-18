Lava La Rue unveils final ‘Starface’ single ‘Better’ 

Ahead of the arrival of their debut album ‘Starface’ tomorrow (19th July), musical polymath Lava La Rue has shared one final teaser in the form of their ’70s-tinged new cut ‘Better’ (which features Mexican-American artist Cuco).

Discussing their collaborative tendencies, Lava has explained that “I approached [the album] in the way I learned through coming up in NiNE8: making it feature-heavy. I’ve gone out of my way to get a featured artist that is a part of every continent or culture that’s influenced my music taste, from alt K-pop in Korea, to psychedelic Chicano music, to the Irish music scene, to my London family.”

The second of ‘Starface”s 17 tracks, ‘Better’ follows on from previous singles ‘Push N Shuv’, ‘Humanity’, ‘LOVEBITES’, and ‘Poison Cookie’, another chapter in Lava’s epic story of “a gender-fluid musical space alien protagonist sent to Earth”.

Check out DIY’s full review of ‘Starface’ and watch the video for ‘Better’ below.