Lava La Rue - Starface

Album Review
Lava La Rue - Starface4-5 Stars
A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.
A sprawling, 17-track concept album about a queer alien who comes to earth, in the wrong hands ‘Starface’ could have been an exercise in overblown bombast. Few records, if we’re being honest, can clock in at such length and keep the standard up throughout; ‘Starface’, however, can. In only the first third, we’re taken on an odyssey through warm, low-slung funk (‘Better’ ft Cuco), shimmering rap (‘Push n Shuv’), and a strain of transcendent psychedelia so Tame Impala-like that we had to genuinely check twice to make sure Kevin Parker wasn’t credited (‘Aerial Head’). A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them, it’s exactly what you want from a debut: a musical calling card that shows precisely who they are.
A keen collaborator, the smart but disparate array of voices that the West Londoner enlists to pepper ‘Starface’ also keeps the record on its toes. Audrey Nuna’s warped vocals come in over grizzled riffs to give ‘Poison Cookie’ its dark underbelly; ‘Fluorescent / Beyond Space’ features her fellow NiNE8 Collective members and rapper Feux for a constantly-shifting piece that brings to mind the group spirit of Gorillaz, while closer ‘Celestial Destiny’ recruits bb sway for a more simple, sweet duet – a love-drenched finale that avoids any whistles and bangs. That Lava La Rue has managed to tame such huge ambition into a long-in-the-making debut that’s inventive but accessible and never outstays its welcome is a feat not to be diminished.
Latest Reviews
SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly
5 Stars
The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.
17th July 2024, 8:00am
Glass Animals - I Love You So F***ing Much
4-5 Stars
Confident, self-aware, and ambitious.
17th July 2024, 7:59am
Role Model - Kansas Anymore
4 Stars
A fun, emotive showcase of classically pop-rock songwriting.
17th July 2024, 7:58am
Los Campesinos! - All Hell
4-5 Stars
Among the signature melancholy, there’s a sense of contentment.
17th July 2024, 7:56am
Read More
Lava La Rue shares new single ‘Poison Cookie’
They've also announced a 'STARFACE… Live On Earth' mini-tour.
13th June 2024, 5:09pm
Remi Wolf announces ‘Big Ideas’ North American tour
Support on the Autumn dates will come from Lava La Rue and Rachel Chinouriri.
15th May 2024, 11:23am
Lava La Rue unveils second album preview ‘Humanity’
Their anticipated debut album 'STARFACE' lands later this summer.
18th April 2024, 10:46am
Lava La Rue announces debut album ‘STARFACE’
They've also shared their brand new funky single 'Push N Shuv'.
15th March 2024, 12:10pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Los Campesinos! — All Hell
5 Stars
SOFT PLAY — Heavy Jelly
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.