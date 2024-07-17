Album Review

Lava La Rue - Starface

A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.

Lava La Rue - Starface

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 19th July 2024

Label: Dirty Hit

A sprawling, 17-track concept album about a queer alien who comes to earth, in the wrong hands ‘Starface’ could have been an exercise in overblown bombast. Few records, if we’re being honest, can clock in at such length and keep the standard up throughout; ‘Starface’, however, can. In only the first third, we’re taken on an odyssey through warm, low-slung funk (‘Better’ ft Cuco), shimmering rap (‘Push n Shuv’), and a strain of transcendent psychedelia so Tame Impala-like that we had to genuinely check twice to make sure Kevin Parker wasn’t credited (‘Aerial Head’). A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them, it’s exactly what you want from a debut: a musical calling card that shows precisely who they are. 

A keen collaborator, the smart but disparate array of voices that the West Londoner enlists to pepper ‘Starface’ also keeps the record on its toes. Audrey Nuna’s warped vocals come in over grizzled riffs to give ‘Poison Cookie’ its dark underbelly; ‘Fluorescent / Beyond Space’ features her fellow NiNE8 Collective members and rapper Feux for a constantly-shifting piece that brings to mind the group spirit of Gorillaz, while closer ‘Celestial Destiny’ recruits bb sway for a more simple, sweet duet – a love-drenched finale that avoids any whistles and bangs. That Lava La Rue has managed to tame such huge ambition into a long-in-the-making debut that’s inventive but accessible and never outstays its welcome is a feat not to be diminished.

Play Video

Tags: LAVA LA RUE, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy STARFACE via Rough Trade

Find ‘STARFACE’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP - £26.99

Vinyl LP (white) - £26.99

Cd - £11.99

LAVA LA RUE Tickets

Manchester Academy 3, Manchester

Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

Bristol Strange Brew, Bristol

Bush Hall, London

Latest News

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single SIN MIEDO’

Pixey drops new single ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’

Pixey drops new single Give A Little Of Your Love’

MUNA’s Katie Gavin teases debut solo single ‘aftertaste’

MUNAs Katie Gavin teases debut solo single aftertaste’

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>SOFT PLAY</strong> - Heavy Jelly</p>

SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly

The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.

17th July 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY