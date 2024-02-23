The album is split in two, with the lighter tracks front-loaded. Chinouriri explains she intentionally built the tracklisting to “replicate what I felt when I was growing up as a kid”. “Life could be super normal, but you’re always anticipating something major to happen,” she continues, “whether it was traumatic, whether it was a fight, whether it was an argument. I was raised in an all-white neighbourhood, so whether it was a racism thing. I was always looking over my shoulder, anticipating something could happen, but it would always happen when I least expected it.” Chinouriri wants the album to convey “this false sense of security”, with listeners passing through the songs “then suddenly - boom. You’ve been hit with a very deep and dark song and then everything changes… That’s what I wanted to replicate with the sound.”

Involved in the production throughout, Chinouriri was joined by indie producer Rich Turvey (The Courteeners, Blossoms) who helped build “strong foundations” to each track. Other creative foils included recent IDLES collaborator Kenny Beats, who she worked with during a particularly testing trip to LA. “I remember walking into his studio, and he was like, ‘So, how are you finding LA?’ and I burst into tears. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be here’, and that’s probably one of the worst things you can say to Kenny Beats,” she recounts. “It’s not that I didn’t want to be with him, I was just having a tough time. But he was like, ‘No it’s OK’, and gave me all this great advice, which was so lovely.” Their session eventually led to the creation of ‘Dumb Bitch Juice’, a track about the “dumb decisions” made while dating.

