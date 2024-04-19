News

Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single ‘It Is What It Is’

It’s our final preview of her forthcoming debut album, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’.

Photo: Lauren Harris

19th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following a stellar run of LP teasers with ‘The Hills’, ‘Never Need Me’ (and its Florence Pugh-starring video), and ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, indie-pop star in waiting Rachel Chinouriri has now shared ‘It is What It Is’, the final track to be shared ahead of her debut album’s arrival on 3rd May.

“Well, I was definitely in a petty mood”, Rachel has said of the new single. “It’s interesting because humans are full of flaws and I have the privilege of going through therapy, which has massively helped me with my self development journey, however there are those moments where you want to be so petty because someone’s done you wrong.

“I’ve learnt I’m responsible for how I allow men to treat me because they feel I’m worthless enough to be treated that way and it’s a big F U to them as I’ve discovered how much I deserve. I just feel annoyed I never got to say what I wanted and that’s fine… I have this song instead and it is what it is :)”

You can read more about Rachel’s upcoming album in our recent interview with her (taken from our February ‘24 print mag), and check out the visualiser for ‘It Is What It Is’ below.

Rachel Chinouriri: “I hope listeners feel a weight lifted off their shoulders”

Excavating trauma through the medium of indie-pop earworms, the London singer’s debut is set to be a multi-faceted, star-making turn.

