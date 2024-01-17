News

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn of Events

She’s marked the news by dropping the anthemic new single, ‘Never Need Me’.

“It’s finally here. The moment most musicians dream of when they’re a child” - Rachel Chinouriri has today unveiled that her awaited debut album, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, will be released on 3rd May 2024 via Parlaphone / Atlas Artists.

Speaking about the road to creating the record, Rachel has explained that “‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ should feel like discovering a personal journey of all the hardship and struggles that have ultimately made me the person I am today. I was lost when I first made this album, when I felt so lost within myself, but also in London. I was on a search to find myself and I can say I’ve managed to do that by the end of this process, and have found a love for myself that I never thought was possible.

“I feel fortunate enough to be able to document that process and have it in physical form and sound. Hopefully it’ll help other people realise that it takes tough times, self accountability, betrayal and uncomfortable moments to finally get to a point of true self love. I’m more than ready for the next chapter.”

The announcement follows recent track ‘The Hills’, and also coincides with the arrival of Rachel’s latest single ‘Never Need Me’, which sees her set boundaries and put herself first in an empowering burst of indie-pop; listen below.

Play Video

Finally, Rachel’s also set to play a series of intimate shows in record stores across the UK next month. Catch her live this year on the following dates:

FEBRUARY 2024
19 Edinburgh, Assai*
20 Liverpool, Jacaranda*
21 Bristol, HMV*
22 Brighton, Resident*
23 London, Banquet*
24 Norwich, HMV*

MARCH 2024
06 London, KOKO (sold out)
12 Brooklyn, NY, Baby’s All Right
20 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo

* Record store instore shows

The full tracklist of ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ is:
1. Garden Of Eden
2. The Hills
3. Never Need Me
4. My Everything
5. All I Ever Asked
6. It Is What It Is
7. Dumb Bitch Juice
8. What A Devastating Turn Of Events
9. My Blood
10. Robbed
11. Cold Call
12. I Hate Myself
13. Pocket
14. So My Darling

