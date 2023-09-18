Hey English Teacher! The past few weeks have seen you release your latest single ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’, which is a re-recorded version of an older English Teacher song. Why did you want to re-vamp it?

Doug: It's actually going to be on the soundtrack for FIFA 2024!

Lewis: Isn't that mad! It’s one that’s been floating about as part of our live set for ages, and we’d spoken about re-doing it before, so everything kind of came together with the FIFA thing - it made sense to pick ‘Paving Slab’.

‘Paving Slab’ comes accompanied by a great music video shot in Lily’s home town, Colne. Can you tell us a bit more about the concept behind it?

Lily: With the man with the papier mâché head, it was an aesthetic that I really liked, but it’s also a reference to Frank Sidebottom. And that’s then a bit of an Easter egg: Frank was the name of the band before we became English Teacher. In terms of the video as a whole - the song is about the local celebrities of the area, and lots of our music is inspired by the area and its social issues. There are some shots of us in a sculpture called the Panopticon - known locally as The Atom - and it’s got the best view in the area of the famous Pendle Hill. The idea of the video came from a scene in Monty Python’s ‘The Meaning Of Life’ where the French waiter leads you from where he works to his house, and part of that film was shot in Colne. So it all just came together, partially intentionally, partially unintentionally.

