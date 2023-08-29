We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people? Brilliant.”

These were the words bouncing around the online echo chamber following Radio 1’s Big Weekend back in May. The Brighton duo faced a tough crowd, sandwiched between the twin pop behemoths of Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan at Dundee’s Camperdown Park. The Venn diagram where fans of buzzsaw garage-rock fretwork and former One Direction members meet encompassed seemingly, well, around nine people.

It was possible to feel frontman Mike Kerr’s twitchy frustration through the screen. By the end of their set he threw his guitar down and walked off stage with his middle fingers in the air. The clip quickly sparked a litany of conversations on everything from quote-unquote rockstar behaviour to what an artist really owes the people watching them, if anything. Mike and drummer Ben Thatcher appeared on BBC Radio 1 days later to both explain themselves and apologise.

A few months on, Mike’s feelings remain much the same. “The scale of that story was not in proportion to the severity of it,” he says calmly over Zoom. “It blew up in a way that I didn’t feel was in proportion to how bad it was. I think we were the cocktail of the moment, and when something spikes on social media, you have to form an opinion on it. It’s going to be black or white – expecting a nuanced view from social media is asking a lot.”

Is he concerned the incident will follow the band around, or overshadow things they have done or go on to do? “I’m not in control of that. We produced our own record – we quite enjoy being in control. But I’m also aware of the things that I can’t, and I’m not in control of what someone wants to think of me and my character,” Mike considers. “And I certainly don’t take validation from people that don’t know me. If someone wants to continue to use that as a reference point then honestly, they have every right to. That’s OK, I can’t decide that.”

Perhaps the immediacy of the explosion could be due to how unexpected their reaction was. Royal Blood are not a band known for causing controversy – indeed, they’re arguably one example of an artist whose music is better known than the people who play it. Mike is conscious of this discrepancy. “[Causing controversy] is not our reputation as a band, and that’s not my reputation as a person. That’s not part of the gig; it’s not what we do,” he says. “There’s obviously times on stage when you get something wrong and sometimes you say things that are unnecessary, but that isn’t the atmosphere of a Royal Blood show. They’re incredibly fun and there’s a really positive atmosphere, and anyone who’s been to one will testify to that.”