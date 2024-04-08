News
Royal Blood schedule 10th anniversary warm-up show in Bournemouth
The band will mark ten years since the release of their debut album with a handful of shows this summer.
Having already announced plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a handful of live shows, now Royal Blood have confirmed details of a special warm up show, to take place in Bournemouth.
Alongside a special re-issue of the record that started it all - which is due to hit shelves on 16th August - the band have will play a series of anniversary shows this June and July, including two nights at London’s newly reopened Brixton Academy. Now, tickets for their newly-announced warm-up show - taking place at O2 Academy Bournemouth on 17th June - will go on sale from the band’s website this Friday (12th April) at 9am; support at the show will come from Crawlers.
“We’re stoked to be coming back to Bournemouth to celebrate a decade since the release of our debut album,” the band have said. “We can’t wait to mark this occasion with our incredible fans who have been with us on this journey!”
And don’t forget, ‘Royal Blood - The Tenth Anniversary Edition’ will feature unreleased tracks - such as fan faves ‘One Trick Pony’ and ‘Hole’ - and original mixes, as well as a handful of live recordings from their 2015 main stage set at Reading Festival.
Remind yourself of their upcoming live plans below.
JUNE 2024
11 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
12 Norwich, UEA LCR
14 Download Festival
15 Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
17 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth (10th anniversary warm-up show)
18 London, O2 Academy Brixton
19 London, O2 Academy Brixton
JULY 2024
10 Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom
15 Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz
16 Spain, Madrid, La Riviera
Read More
Royal Blood announce 10th anniversary live shows
We can't believe it's been a whole decade since their debut album either…
25th March 2024, 3:41pm
Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup
They join already announced acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, and Royal Blood.
30th January 2024, 1:42pm
The Streets, Loyle Carner and STONE among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill
The Belgian festival has today added 20 more names to its lineup…
18th January 2024, 10:30am
Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below
4 Stars
Certainly a more successful attempt at broadening their horizons.
30th August 2023, 7:58am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.