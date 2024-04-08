Royal Blood schedule 10th anniversary warm-up show in Bournemouth

Having already announced plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a handful of live shows, now Royal Blood have confirmed details of a special warm up show, to take place in Bournemouth.

Alongside a special re-issue of the record that started it all - which is due to hit shelves on 16th August - the band have will play a series of anniversary shows this June and July, including two nights at London’s newly reopened Brixton Academy. Now, tickets for their newly-announced warm-up show - taking place at O2 Academy Bournemouth on 17th June - will go on sale from the band’s website this Friday (12th April) at 9am; support at the show will come from Crawlers.

“We’re stoked to be coming back to Bournemouth to celebrate a decade since the release of our debut album,” the band have said. “We can’t wait to mark this occasion with our incredible fans who have been with us on this journey!”

And don’t forget, ‘Royal Blood - The Tenth Anniversary Edition’ will feature unreleased tracks - such as fan faves ‘One Trick Pony’ and ‘Hole’ - and original mixes, as well as a handful of live recordings from their 2015 main stage set at Reading Festival.



Remind yourself of their upcoming live plans below.

JUNE 2024

11 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

12 Norwich, UEA LCR

14 Download Festival

15 Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

17 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth (10th anniversary warm-up show)

18 London, O2 Academy Brixton

19 London, O2 Academy Brixton



JULY 2024

10 Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom

15 Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

16 Spain, Madrid, La Riviera