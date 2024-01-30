Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup

Back for 2024, rock and metal’s big weekender Download Festival has today shared another wave of artists added to this year’s lineup. Among the new additions are Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (who’ve just released their fifth LP ‘Dark Rainbows’), live show powerhouses Enter Shikari, and certified rock icon Tom Morello.

They join a whole host of bands who were already confirmed for the June mosh-fest, including former DIY cover stars Queens of the Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, provocative duo Royal Blood, and pop-punk staples Busted and Sum 41.

Over the years, Download has honed its reputation as the mecca for heavy music fans, and its 21st edition is set to be no different. General sale tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website, and you can dive into the full lineup poster below.