Royal Blood announce 10th anniversary live shows

25th March 2024
When Royal Blood burst onto the UK’s rock scene with their self-titled debut LP back in 2014, they immediately shook things up. The record bagged the duo a BRIT Award (for Best British Group), and since then their momentum has barely abated, with all four of their studio albums - most recently 2023’s ‘Back To The Water Below’ - cinching a number one chart position.

What better way to celebrate a decade of success, then, than with a special re-issue of the record that started it all? Due to hit shelves on 16th August, ‘Royal Blood - The Tenth Anniversary Edition’ will feature unreleased tracks and original mixes, as well as a handful of live recordings from their 2015 main stage set at Reading Festival (which you can remind yourself of below).

And to mark the release, Royal Blood have also confirmed that they’ll be playing a series of tenth anniversary shows this summer, including two nights at London’s newly reopened Brixton Academy. Tickets for the below dates go on general sale at 9:00am on Thursday 28th March; we’ll see you in the pit.

Blood &amp; Guts: Royal Blood

Interview

Blood & Guts: Royal Blood

Earlier this year, Royal Blood found themselves in the middle of a major social media pile-in following a viral festival appearance. Ahead of LP4, they’re dusting themselves off and focusing their sights forwards.

JUNE 2024
18 London, O2 Academy Brixton
19 London, O2 Academy Brixton

JULY 2024
10 Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom
15 Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz
16 Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

Get tickets to watch Royal Blood live now.

