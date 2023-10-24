The lights were out for Soft Play for almost half a decade. In that time, Laurie began living what he calls a more “intimate life”, centered around being there for his family and raising his young children. Both he and Isaac agree that it was vital for them to disentangle their identities from their occupations; when your job is your passion, it’s easy for the line between work and life to become fuzzy, and for what you do to swallow your sense of self whole. “We’ve done it for so long, and I felt like it was every part of me,” nods Isaac. “I didn’t really have much of a life outside of it. I think having that time off was really helpful as well for me to work on the shit that was actually important.”

Crucially, the time and distance they had in their break afforded the pair a rejuvenated passion for the things that make their jobs worth doing - writing music, creating, making a noise on a big stage - the stuff musicians actually sign up for when they join a band, rather than being entangled in the industry machinations. “Making shit together again feels amazing,” says Isaac. “Playing live, you don’t get that buzz from anything else. Our job is to make stuff.”

“The other stuff taints it,” furthers Laurie. “I feel like that’s why I got jaded towards the end of our last spell as a band, because we - or rather I - was definitely focusing too much on the industry bit and not the creative bit. Now, it feels good to have our heads aligned and to really understand what’s important to us. We’re not taking it for granted anymore.”

Their live comeback this summer was explosive. It began with a headline slot at Cheltenham’s 2000trees in July and, six weeks later, they made a surprise appearance at Reading & Leeds, packing out the tent and receiving the rowdiest kind of heroes’ welcome. “It was completely wrong and right. Everything had changed, nothing had changed,” Laurie recalls. “There’s something we share that no one else will ever share apart from us in that moment, hitting our drums and strings in the same time. There’s such a synergy between us. But then it was also like, ‘What the fuck?! There’s people here and we’ve not been here for years’. That’s been a really humbling experience. It’s good to have those roots and re-establish them.”

