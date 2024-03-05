Festivals

The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup

Among the new additions are Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Kneecap, SOFT PLAY and more.

Photo: Emma Swann

5th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Brighton’s The Great Escape always kicks off festival season in style, and this year is set to be no different. They’ve today announced a whole host of new names for 2024’s beachside weekend, among which are former DIY cover star and CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry; cult alt-rock favourites Wunderhorse; Irish rap provocateurs Kneecap; and beloved punk duo SOFT PLAY.

Also newly-confirmed are DIY faves like Lambrini Girls, Jalen Ngonda, and Been Stellar, who join previously announced acts such as Spotlight show artist Faye Webster and TGE First Fifty inductees Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals (all of whom played DIY’s stage at the First Fifty launch back in November).

What’s more, The Great Escape have also detailed plans for a series of independent label showcases at this year’s festival (including City Slang, Nice Swan, Chess Club and more), as well as a ReBalance stage - an initiative from Festival Republic designed to provide more opportunities to women and gender-expansive artists.

The Great Escape will take place in venues across Brighton from 15th-18th May, and tickets - including single and two-day tickets - are on sale now via the festival’s website.

