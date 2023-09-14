The “trauma-informed decision-making” that she refers to regarding that opener is what goes on to form the emotional core of the album as a whole. Sadie recently disclosed publicly for the first time that she experienced abuse as a child; a subject that she had never previously been inclined to write about. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to put in music, or disclose to friends, or dwell on at all,” she says. “I’m estranged from that person, and it hasn’t felt like an urgent thing to tackle through art. My therapist has been like, ‘Why don’t you write songs about that?’ I said, ‘Why don’t you do therapy about your past trauma? This is my job. I’m paying quite a lot, buddy, to sit with a medical professional so that I don’t have to put this into the lyrics.’”

It was during a lockdown-era writing session for The New Pornographers’ Carl Newman, however, that Sadie noticed that she was starting to subconsciously reference elements of her history that had never previously emerged in her work. It speaks to her strength of character and her artistic credentials that she decided to delve deeper as she began to write the new Speedy Ortiz album.

“My emotional responses are very tied to my lyrics, so it’s this meta-psychological investigation for me,” she says. “Why do I process things in these ways and how does that connect to being drawn to playing music in the first place? It gives me perspective on who I am and how I am. I don’t think you write an album and then it’s like, ‘Cool, done with that, everything bad is cleansed’. But it does make it less anxiety-provoking to return to those thoughts.”

The album’s penultimate track ‘Brace Thee’ plays like a five-minute healing exercise - a gently paced, tender salve where she sings lines such as “What you did, we both remember” and “Trust, something I’m sorry I once gave you” as the band build to a rousing, defiant and ultimately dignified crescendo.

For much of the runtime of ‘Rabbit Rabbit’, though, Speedy Ortiz are ablaze with the scuzzy, frantic, serrated energy that has become their calling card. ‘You S02’ features writhing guitar lines that seem to simultaneously burrow through the ground and soar through the air, while on ‘Ghostwriter’, the band embrace a muscular, earthy menace. And crucially, they continue to show off their knack for ecstatic melodies, as on ‘Plus One’ or ‘Scabs’.

