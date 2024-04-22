If you haven’t gauged it yet from that description, Clark is in an incendiary state of mind these days. “I feel an urgency as an artist to make urgent work, and to make work that really examines myself, and that picture is not always - in fact, not often - pretty,” she says, calling in early from Los Angeles. In the few years since 2021’s ‘Daddy’s Gone’, she notes that there have been losses in her life that have underscored the need to live hungrily in the present and lap up every ounce of possibility. “I think loss is incredibly clarifying because you go: we don’t have time to waste,” she continues. And so, when she began work on ‘All Born Screaming’, the questions she was asking were the big ones: “What is real? What matters? Let’s grab only those things by the throat.”

Clark describes the record’s beginnings as a sort of mad scientist’s playground, fuelled by experiments with drum machines and modular synths, making “hours and hours of esoteric post-industrial dance music” on her own in 7am bursts of creativity. She got into microdosing on psychedelics. “[They’ve] been a REAL personal gamechanger,” she says. “I don’t think drugs help me work [but] if it can help me see this thing a little differently… a giant iced coffee and a little microdose, then I’m off to the races.” And from those reams of material, she began to tweezer out the tiny moments that felt like something.

Everything, she decided, had to begin with electricity and with her own physical fingerprints on physical things. An exercise in wrangling the inherent chaos of creating, the idiosyncrasies and quirks were what excited her the most. “I think a lot of music gets made now in the box, all in a computer,” she explains. “And that’s great, except that the one thing a computer cannot give you is chaos. Chaos has to come from electricity going through specific circuitry and you don’t know exactly what it’s gonna sound like. And even if you try to get the sound back, it’s an analogue machine so you’re never gonna get it how it was, so you’re literally capturing a moment in time. You’re not gonna get it in a plug-in, in a computer, you’re just not. That system is designed to give you consistency.

“So I think as a person and as an artist, the way that I know how to make sense of a violent, chaotic outside world and a violent, chaotic inside world is to just make something,” she continues. “If I can make something, that feels like some alternate act of hope and some way to turn madness into order and freedom.”

