St Vincent shares final album preview ‘Big Time Nothing’
She’s set to play a short run of UK and EU dates this June, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Landing just ahead of the release of her anticipated seventh album ‘All Born Screaming’ (out this Friday, 26th April), St Vincent has shared its final single ‘Big Time Nothing’ - a groove-infused, bassline-heavy cut that follows previous drops ‘Flea’ and ‘Broken Man’.
To mark the album’s arrival, Annie Clark will bring her singular artistry to life for a limited run of shows in the UK and Europe this summer, including stops at Bristol’s SWX (31st May) and London’s Royal Albert Hall (1st June). Her full upcoming live schedule - for now, at least - is as follows:
May 2024
31st Bristol, SWX
June 2024
01 London, Royal Albert Hall
03 Luxembourg City, Den Atelier
04 Antwerp, De Roma
07 Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret Festival
08 Viby, Northside Festival
You can listen to ‘Big Time Nothing’ and read more about ‘All Born Screaming’ in our recent interview with St Vincent - as featured in our April ‘24 print mag - below.
