News

St Vincent shares final album preview ‘Big Time Nothing’

She’s set to play a short run of UK and EU dates this June, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

24th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

St. Vincent, News, Listen

Landing just ahead of the release of her anticipated seventh album ‘All Born Screaming’ (out this Friday, 26th April), St Vincent has shared its final single ‘Big Time Nothing’ - a groove-infused, bassline-heavy cut that follows previous drops ‘Flea’ and ‘Broken Man’.

To mark the album’s arrival, Annie Clark will bring her singular artistry to life for a limited run of shows in the UK and Europe this summer, including stops at Bristol’s SWX (31st May) and London’s Royal Albert Hall (1st June). Her full upcoming live schedule - for now, at least - is as follows:

May 2024
31st Bristol, SWX

June 2024
01 London, Royal Albert Hall
03 Luxembourg City, Den Atelier
04 Antwerp, De Roma
07 Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret Festival
08 Viby, Northside Festival

You can listen to ‘Big Time Nothing’ and read more about ‘All Born Screaming’ in our recent interview with St Vincent - as featured in our April ‘24 print mag - below.

St Vincent: Chaos Mode

Interview

St Vincent: Chaos Mode

Unleashing a voracious, visceral seventh record fuelled by the colours and sounds of fire and fervour, ‘All Born Screaming’ shows St Vincent isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch St. Vincent live now.

Tags: St. Vincent, News, Listen

St. Vincent Tickets

SWX, Bristol

Royal Albert Hall, London

Latest News

Girl in red unveils cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Girlfriend Is Better’

Girl in red unveils cover of Talking Heads’ Girlfriend Is Better’

Katy J Pearson announces intimate album preview shows

Katy J Pearson announces intimate album preview shows

Wide Awake share final line-up additions, including Fat Dog, Lynks, and Plantoid

Wide Awake share final line-up additions, including Fat Dog, Lynks, and Plantoid

Lambrini Girls share personal new song ‘Body Of Mine’

Lambrini Girls share personal new song Body Of Mine’

Willie J Healey drops new single ‘The Apple’

Willie J Healey drops new single The Apple’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

St Vincent dives into her fiery seventh record ‘All Born Screaming’

St Vincent: Chaos Mode

Unleashing a voracious, visceral seventh record fuelled by the colours and sounds of fire and fervour, ‘All Born Screaming’ shows St Vincent isn’t slowing down any time soon.

22nd April 2024, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY