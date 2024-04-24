St Vincent shares final album preview ‘Big Time Nothing’

Landing just ahead of the release of her anticipated seventh album ‘All Born Screaming’ (out this Friday, 26th April), St Vincent has shared its final single ‘Big Time Nothing’ - a groove-infused, bassline-heavy cut that follows previous drops ‘Flea’ and ‘Broken Man’.

To mark the album’s arrival, Annie Clark will bring her singular artistry to life for a limited run of shows in the UK and Europe this summer, including stops at Bristol’s SWX (31st May) and London’s Royal Albert Hall (1st June). Her full upcoming live schedule - for now, at least - is as follows:

May 2024

31st Bristol, SWX



June 2024

01 London, Royal Albert Hall

03 Luxembourg City, Den Atelier

04 Antwerp, De Roma

07 Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret Festival

08 Viby, Northside Festival

You can listen to ‘Big Time Nothing’ and read more about ‘All Born Screaming’ in our recent interview with St Vincent - as featured in our April ‘24 print mag - below.

