News
St Vincent unveils plans for seventh LP ‘All Born Screaming’
She’s marked the occasion by sharing its lead single, ‘Broken Man’.
Former DIY cover star St Vincent has today confirmed that her next album will be entitled ‘All Born Screaming’, and that it’s slated for release on 26th April via Virgin Music/Fiction Records.
It’ll act as a follow up to 2021’s superlative ‘Daddy’s Home’, and will be the first of her then-seven LPs that St Vincent has self-produced - something that makes it her most unfiltered outing yet. “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying,” she has commented. “It sounds real because it is real.”
Having created the record with contributions from the likes of Rachel Eckroth, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon and more, St Vincent has offered up a taste of what to expect from the full album in the form of sucker-punch lead single ‘Broken Man’. Watch its visualiser here:
‘All Born Screaming’ full tracklist:
1. Hell is Near
2. Reckless
3. Broken Man
4. Flea
5. Big Time Nothing
6. Violent Times
7. The Power’s Out
8. Sweetest Fruit
9. So Many Planets
10. All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)
Read More
Watch St. Vincent perform ‘…At The Holiday Party’
She performed the ‘Daddy’s Home’ track on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
5th January 2022, 10:33am
St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein star in ‘The Nowhere Inn’ trailer
The IRL besties' new film arrives next month.
13th August 2021, 12:00am
St. Vincent announces live stream concert
Set to be aired on 4th and 5th August!
14th July 2021, 12:00am
St. Vincent announces UK and European tour
Including her biggest UK headline show to date.
7th July 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.