St Vincent unveils plans for seventh LP ‘All Born Screaming’

Former DIY cover star St Vincent has today confirmed that her next album will be entitled ‘All Born Screaming’, and that it’s slated for release on 26th April via Virgin Music/Fiction Records.

It’ll act as a follow up to 2021’s superlative ‘Daddy’s Home’, and will be the first of her then-seven LPs that St Vincent has self-produced - something that makes it her most unfiltered outing yet. “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying,” she has commented. “It sounds real because it is real.”

Having created the record with contributions from the likes of Rachel Eckroth, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon and more, St Vincent has offered up a taste of what to expect from the full album in the form of sucker-punch lead single ‘Broken Man’. Watch its visualiser here:

