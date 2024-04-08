News
St Vincent announces handful of UK & European headline shows
To celebrate the release of her new album ‘All Born Screaming’, she’ll play four headline shows this May and June.
With her latest album out in just a few weeks time, St Vincent has scheduled a handful of live shows for this summer, to help bring the whole thing to life.
With her seventh album ‘All Born Screaming’ set to be released at the end of this month - on 26th April via Virgin Music/Fiction Records, to be specific - Annie Clark has now announced plans for four headline shows to take place in the UK and Europe. The UK shows will take place in at SWX Bristol, and the Royal Albert Hall in London, before she heads to Luxembourg and Antwerp, ahead of her upcoming appearances at both Best Kept Secret and NorthSide festivals this summer.
What’s even more exciting is that the incredible Heartworms will be opening proceedings: what a combo! Tickets go on sale on Friday 12th April at 10am BST at this website. Check out the full list of shows, and listen to her most recent track, ‘Flea’, below.
MAY 2024
31 Bristol, UK, SWX
JUNE 2024
01 London, UK, Royal Albert Hall
03 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier
04 Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma
07 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival
08 Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival
‘All Born Screaming’ full tracklist:
1. Hell is Near
2. Reckless
3. Broken Man
4. Flea
5. Big Time Nothing
6. Violent Times
7. The Power’s Out
8. Sweetest Fruit
9. So Many Planets
10. All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)
