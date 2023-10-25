In some ways, ‘God Games’ is the duo’s biggest departure from what people would think of as ‘classic Kills’ to date. ‘LA Hex’ is morphed into a grand, dream sequence where the dusty heatwaves of the city are practically visible; ‘Love and Tenderness’ has a trip-hop lining, while ‘My Girls My Girls’ is built around a warped synth motif and scattershot drum beats. But really, it’s the same complete trust in each other that’s steered the band on since Day One that’s allowed them to keep on experimenting.

“No one puts the brakes on in this band. ‘LA Hex’ started out as a fucking New Orleans chopped-and-screwed thing and there’s never a point when she’s like, ‘Pfft, I don’t know about that’,” Jamie says of Alison. “She’s always like, ‘Bring it on’, and we both do that. It’s such a fantastic thing that you can really explore the wildest corners of your imagination and you’re never gonna get an, ‘Errr, mate?’” “I get so excited,” Alison nods. “He’ll send me a piece of music or a drumbeat, and I’ll immediately put my mic on and just see what comes out. It’s like a gift, every time he sends me something.”

23 years ago, Hince picked Mosshart up from the airport and the pair made an agreement as they drove to London’s Gipsy Hill. “We made this pact to be two people together, us against the world, which sounded a little bit silly in my head back then but I definitely felt like that’s what I wanted to be and what I wanted to do,” he nods. “20 years later, I know her like the back of my hand. I know all her strengths. I know she’s got me in certain ways and I know I need to have her back in other ways. There’s no wondering how it’s gonna go anymore; we’re just like an old married couple really.”

The world might have changed immeasurably since then (“I booked a tour totally through the post,” Alison recalls with a laugh of their early days. “I wrote to venues from here to America, and we did a two week tour from responses of, ‘Can we play your club?’”), but there’s a creative romance to The Kills that’s remained throughout. Brimming with both style and substance, they’re the sort of band that make people start bands; that are the dictionary definition of very fucking cool, but that also wear their hearts openly, unabashedly on their sleeves. “We’ve been through so much life together in so many different circumstances. We’ve had every kind of trouble you can think of and we’ve made it through,” Alison nods.

When Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart were on that inaugural drive, they decided they were in this game for life and, 23 years later, no acts of god or otherwise have changed their minds. “The whole conversation from the airport was: ‘We’re in this forever. Are you in?” grins Jamie. “Yes.”

‘God Games’ is out 27th October via Domino.