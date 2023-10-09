Lauren Mayberry is on the cover of DIY’s October 2023 issue!

Ever since they broke through more than a decade ago, we here at DIY have been lowkey obsessed with CHVRCHES. So earlier this year when the band’s Lauren Mayberry announced she’d be striking out on her own, we couldn’t have been more excited to hear more. That’s why we’re thrilled to have her return to the cover to offer a first glimpse into her new solo era, and to hear what it means to be entering this new chapter of her creative life.

“I was 23 when I met the guys and 24 when we started working [together]. In hindsight, when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the end of my girlhood’. And then all my twenties were spent in a context where you’re the only woman in a structure that’s not designed for you,” Lauren tells us in our cover feature. “I can code-switch into music dude very easily. But no music dude has ever switched into my reality. And my reality is Fiona Apple and Liza Minnelli.”



And it’s another big month all round, too! Elsewhere in our packed October issue, we dive into the explorative, guest star-packed new album from Bombay Bicycle Club, get reflective with Holly Humberstone as she preps her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, and herald the long-awaited return of Soft Play.

We’ve got chats with the ever-theatrical Creeper, rock’n’roll stalwarts The Kills and genre-defying Birmingham boy SIPHO., plus we check in with hyper pop pioneer Dorian Electra who’s got some er, interesting opinions on Minions.

Over in our Neu section, we’re introducing you to a trio of vibrant new stars - that’s Bambie Thug, Tapir! and Viji. In reviews corner, we’ve got the official DIY verdict on the new albums from Sampha, Olivia Rodrigo and CMAT, plus we’re bringing you a bumper new band roundup from this year’s Reeperbahn Festival, and loads more besides.

