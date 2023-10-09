News
Lauren Mayberry is on the cover of DIY’s October 2023 issue!
Our new issue also features Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kills, Soft Play and loads more.
Ever since they broke through more than a decade ago, we here at DIY have been lowkey obsessed with CHVRCHES. So earlier this year when the band’s Lauren Mayberry announced she’d be striking out on her own, we couldn’t have been more excited to hear more. That’s why we’re thrilled to have her return to the cover to offer a first glimpse into her new solo era, and to hear what it means to be entering this new chapter of her creative life.
“I was 23 when I met the guys and 24 when we started working [together]. In hindsight, when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the end of my girlhood’. And then all my twenties were spent in a context where you’re the only woman in a structure that’s not designed for you,” Lauren tells us in our cover feature. “I can code-switch into music dude very easily. But no music dude has ever switched into my reality. And my reality is Fiona Apple and Liza Minnelli.”
And it’s another big month all round, too! Elsewhere in our packed October issue, we dive into the explorative, guest star-packed new album from Bombay Bicycle Club, get reflective with Holly Humberstone as she preps her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, and herald the long-awaited return of Soft Play.
We’ve got chats with the ever-theatrical Creeper, rock’n’roll stalwarts The Kills and genre-defying Birmingham boy SIPHO., plus we check in with hyper pop pioneer Dorian Electra who’s got some er, interesting opinions on Minions.
Over in our Neu section, we’re introducing you to a trio of vibrant new stars - that’s Bambie Thug, Tapir! and Viji. In reviews corner, we’ve got the official DIY verdict on the new albums from Sampha, Olivia Rodrigo and CMAT, plus we’re bringing you a bumper new band roundup from this year’s Reeperbahn Festival, and loads more besides.
Just click the order button below to grab a physical copy of the mag, browse to your heart’s content over on our online shop, or start reading online through Issuu now!
As featured in the October 2023 issue of DIY, out now.
Read More
Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’
Her long-awaited debut LP lands next week.
5th October 2023, 11:16am
Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour
Her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ hits shelves next month.
29th September 2023, 12:45pm
Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single ‘Into Your Room’
Her forthcoming debut LP 'Paint My Bedroom Black' lands next month.
22nd September 2023, 1:51pm
Bombay Bicycle Club share personal new single ‘Turn The World On’
The band have also announced four acoustic live dates at secret locations for later this month.
14th September 2023, 10:54am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Sufjan Stevens — Javelin
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.