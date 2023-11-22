News

The Kills announce 2024 UK and European tour

The six-date run will kick off in London next May.

Photo: Myles Hendrik

22nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the celebrated release of their new album ‘God Games’, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince - aka The Kills - are set to embark on a series of shows in the UK and Europe next summer. The duo gave a select group of fans an intimate preview of what to expect when they played London’s PRYZM a few days after ‘God Games’ came out, but they’ll be stepping things up a gear next year with bigger venues and a 30-date North American spring tour.

Tickets for their 2024 UK and EU live shows (see below) will be available via pre-sale from 10:00am local time on 23rd November (tomorrow!) using the code GODGAMES, while general sale will open 24-hours later, on Friday 24th November.

MAY 2024
01 London, Troxy
03 Paris, L’Olympia
04 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
05 Amsterdam, Paradiso
07 Berlin, Columbiahalle
08 Warsaw, Stodola

You can read more from The Kills and watch the video for ‘Wasterpiece’ below.

The Kills: &#8216;Til Death Do Them Part

Interview

The Kills: ‘Til Death Do Them Part

Two halves of a raw rock'n'roll whole, on The Kills' sixth album 'God Games', Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince's symbiotic spirit is out in full force.

