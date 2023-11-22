The Kills announce 2024 UK and European tour

Following the celebrated release of their new album ‘God Games’, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince - aka The Kills - are set to embark on a series of shows in the UK and Europe next summer. The duo gave a select group of fans an intimate preview of what to expect when they played London’s PRYZM a few days after ‘God Games’ came out, but they’ll be stepping things up a gear next year with bigger venues and a 30-date North American spring tour.

Tickets for their 2024 UK and EU live shows (see below) will be available via pre-sale from 10:00am local time on 23rd November (tomorrow!) using the code GODGAMES, while general sale will open 24-hours later, on Friday 24th November.

MAY 2024

01 London, Troxy

03 Paris, L’Olympia

04 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

05 Amsterdam, Paradiso

07 Berlin, Columbiahalle

08 Warsaw, Stodola



You can read more from The Kills and watch the video for ‘Wasterpiece’ below.