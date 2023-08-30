News
The Kills return with news of their new album, ‘God Games’
It’ll be the acclaimed duo’s sixth studio LP, and is out in October.
The Kills have today announced details of a forthcoming new album entitled ‘God Games’, which will hit shelves on 27th October (via Domino Records). The news comes after the release of their acclaimed twin singles ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’ last month, which saw them capture the essence of the two famous cities in sonic form.
‘God Games’ will see The Kills - aka Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince - push the boundaries of their sound, across 12 tracks incorporating piano-led instrumentation and electronic and brass touches. To mark the album announcement, the pair have also released a new single - the brooding, climate-conscious ‘103’ (as in Fahrenheit) which arrives accompanied by a Steven Sebring-directed video; watch it below.
Finally, the band have also shared that they will be performing a special out-store Halloween show at Kingston’s Banquet Records / PRYZM, which you can grab tickets for here.
The full tracklist for ‘God Games’ is:
1. New York
2. Going To Heaven
3. LA Hex
4. Love and Tenderness
5. 103
6. My Girls My Girls
7. Wasterpiece
8. Kingdom Come
9. God Games
10. Blank
11. Bullet Sound
12. Better Days
