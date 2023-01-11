News Baba Ali announce new album ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’ with lead single ‘Burn Me Out’

Photo: Garry Jones

The duo’s second album will land in April.

Words: Elly Watson

11th January 2023

Following the release of their debut album ‘Memory Device’ in 2020, Anglo-American duo Baba Ali have announced that their second record, ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’, will be out on 21st April via Memphis Industries.

Recorded in just three weeks and mixed by Sheffield producer Ross Orton, the album takes its name from the a passage of the early 20th Century radical art manifesto BLAST!.

“The moment I saw the phrase ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’, I was immediately struck by how accurate it described what I was feeling at a time when we were touring hard and constantly working to earn just enough to get by,” Baba explains. “Personally I was going through a lot of feelings of uncertainty, and living in a foreign country intensified this sense of vulnerability. Despite this, there always felt a need to keep some sort of appearance of normality. Over time, though, there were moments where eventually the surface would crack and I’d lose control of myself or feel a need to escape by dipping more into a hedonistic existence. This record became a way for me to work through and document these emotions and triggering experiences, almost like therapy.”

Sharing lead single ‘Burn Me Out’ alongside the news, he adds, “I think a lot of the process of writing this album came from pushing ourselves to our limits to get to the essential idea, and discarding anything that felt superfluous or unnecessary. There was a lot of writing, re-writing, deleting, re-recording and then just repeating that process again. A lot of times the best idea would come out of that final push when you’re too exhausted to even think and you rely on feeling.”

Check out ‘Burn Me Out’ below.

‘Laugh Like A Bomb’ Tracklisting:
01. Hold My Head
02. Burn Me Out
03. Gold Rush!
04. I’m Bored
05. Anaesthesia, Beverly Hill
06. Laugh Like A Bomb
07. Make U Feel
08. A Circle
09. Lip Service
10. Bankrupt Funk
11. Yves Klein Blue

Tags: Baba Ali, Watch, News

