Following the release of their debut album ‘Memory Device’ in 2020, Anglo-American duo Baba Ali have announced that their second record, ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’, will be out on 21st April via Memphis Industries.

Recorded in just three weeks and mixed by Sheffield producer Ross Orton, the album takes its name from the a passage of the early 20th Century radical art manifesto BLAST!.

“The moment I saw the phrase ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’, I was immediately struck by how accurate it described what I was feeling at a time when we were touring hard and constantly working to earn just enough to get by,” Baba explains. “Personally I was going through a lot of feelings of uncertainty, and living in a foreign country intensified this sense of vulnerability. Despite this, there always felt a need to keep some sort of appearance of normality. Over time, though, there were moments where eventually the surface would crack and I’d lose control of myself or feel a need to escape by dipping more into a hedonistic existence. This record became a way for me to work through and document these emotions and triggering experiences, almost like therapy.”

Sharing lead single ‘Burn Me Out’ alongside the news, he adds, “I think a lot of the process of writing this album came from pushing ourselves to our limits to get to the essential idea, and discarding anything that felt superfluous or unnecessary. There was a lot of writing, re-writing, deleting, re-recording and then just repeating that process again. A lot of times the best idea would come out of that final push when you’re too exhausted to even think and you rely on feeling.”

Check out ‘Burn Me Out’ below.

‘Laugh Like A Bomb’ Tracklisting:

01. Hold My Head

02. Burn Me Out

03. Gold Rush!

04. I’m Bored

05. Anaesthesia, Beverly Hill

06. Laugh Like A Bomb

07. Make U Feel

08. A Circle

09. Lip Service

10. Bankrupt Funk

11. Yves Klein Blue