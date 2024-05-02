Swim Deep dream big on new track ‘Very Heaven’

Ahead of the arrival of their upcoming album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ on 7th June, Swim Deep have offered up another pre-release teaser in the form of ‘Very Heaven’ (which follows on from previous singles ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’ and ‘First Song’.

Speaking about the cinematic new cut, frontman Austin Williams has commented: “During one windy night in West Kirby, me and [the album’s producer] Bill Ryder-Jones sat in his local as the sideways rain stabbed our cheeks. We talked tipsily and candidly about everything from our Everton and Birmingham city woes, to the very reason we thought we made music in the first place, and opened up about what fated times dictated the melodies and lyrics that came out.

“We swapped ideas and voice notes and he modestly showed me one which was the chorus of ‘Very Heaven’, to which I instantly thought was the greatest thing I’d ever heard. I couldn’t wait to get back to my hotel so I could listen to it on repeat and pine about the song it could become. A song title taken from a William Wordsworth poem “Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven!”. Recording this song with the band at ICP was the highlight of the time there. A huge moment for us as a band.”

You can listen to ‘Very Heaven’ here: