SOFT PLAY announce comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’

They’ve got a new name, a renewed bond, and now a new album - SOFT PLAY are back. Our 2024 Festival Guide cover stars have today confirmed that their forthcoming LP will be entitled ‘HEAVY JELLY’, and is due to arrive on 19th July.

The announcement comes after the release of last year’s huge comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’ and more recent cut ‘Mirror Muscles’, tracks which themselves followed a prolonged period of absence for the duo (and their subsequent name change in 2022). Having spent the time since 2018’s ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ navigating grief, mental health issues, and working on their respective side projects (Larry Pink The Human and Baby Dave), Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman’s new album is their first in six years.

Speaking about their new chapter, Laurie has commented: “We’re not gonna be the band that leads your protest march really eloquently, but we might be the band that motivates you to go down the gym or start doing something productive and that’s important too. What we can do is sing about relatable things and share that with people.”

Landing alongside the announcement is their latest single ‘Act Violently’ - a track inspired by the oh-so-relatable experience of a near-miss with a speeding e-scooter (theirs was outside The Libertines’ Albion Rooms studio in Margate). “The whole walk back to the studio, we were discussing our contempt for e-scooter drivers”, Laurie has explained. “They should be illegal. They shouldn’t be on the road. They should need a theory test. It was just a rich well to discuss, and the song’s about that.”

You can watch the video for ‘Act Violently’ now, and can read more about ‘HEAVY JELLY’ in our 2024 Festival Guide cover interview with SOFT PLAY below (or, grab print copy of the mag here!).