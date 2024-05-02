News

SOFT PLAY announce comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’

It’ll be the punk duo’s first record in six years.

Photo: Ed Miles

2nd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

SOFT PLAY, News, Listen, , Watch

They’ve got a new name, a renewed bond, and now a new album - SOFT PLAY are back. Our 2024 Festival Guide cover stars have today confirmed that their forthcoming LP will be entitled ‘HEAVY JELLY’, and is due to arrive on 19th July.

The announcement comes after the release of last year’s huge comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’ and more recent cut ‘Mirror Muscles’, tracks which themselves followed a prolonged period of absence for the duo (and their subsequent name change in 2022). Having spent the time since 2018’s ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ navigating grief, mental health issues, and working on their respective side projects (Larry Pink The Human and Baby Dave), Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman’s new album is their first in six years.

Speaking about their new chapter, Laurie has commented: “We’re not gonna be the band that leads your protest march really eloquently, but we might be the band that motivates you to go down the gym or start doing something productive and that’s important too. What we can do is sing about relatable things and share that with people.”

Landing alongside the announcement is their latest single ‘Act Violently’ - a track inspired by the oh-so-relatable experience of a near-miss with a speeding e-scooter (theirs was outside The Libertines’ Albion Rooms studio in Margate). “The whole walk back to the studio, we were discussing our contempt for e-scooter drivers”, Laurie has explained. “They should be illegal. They shouldn’t be on the road. They should need a theory test. It was just a rich well to discuss, and the song’s about that.”

You can watch the video for ‘Act Violently’ now, and can read more about ‘HEAVY JELLY’ in our 2024 Festival Guide cover interview with SOFT PLAY below (or, grab print copy of the mag here!).

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

Cover Feature

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

A pair of tattooed, moshpit-starting punks with hearts of gold, Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have always been about the duality. Back under fitting new moniker SOFT PLAY, with a new album that embraces both sides more than ever, ‘HEAVY JELLY’ might be 2024’s sweetest comeback.

Play Video

Tags: SOFT PLAY, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Swim Deep dream big on new track ‘Very Heaven’

Swim Deep dream big on new track Very Heaven’

KNEECAP share video for new track ‘Love Making’

KNEECAP share video for new track Love Making’

The WAEVE release new single ‘City Lights’

The WAEVE release new single City Lights’

Sprints drop surprise new cuts ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’

Sprints drop surprise new cuts Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and Drones’

SOFT PLAY are the cover stars of DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide!

SOFT PLAY are the cover stars of DIYs 2024 Festival Guide!

Vinyl at Rough Trade

M83 - Fantasy artwork

M83 - Fantasy black Vinyl LP - £32.99

RT Pixel
Jamie xx - In Colour artwork

Jamie xx - In Colour black Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
Kylie Minogue - Body Language artwork

Kylie Minogue - Body Language red Vinyl LP - £34.99

RT Pixel
Bastille - Doom Days artwork

Bastille - Doom Days black Vinyl LP - £29.99

RT Pixel
Arctic Monkeys - The Car artwork

Arctic Monkeys - The Car black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Cover Feature

SOFT PLAY on their new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ for DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

A pair of tattooed, moshpit-starting punks with hearts of gold, Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have always been about the duality. Back under fitting new moniker SOFT PLAY, with a new album that embraces both sides more than ever, ‘HEAVY JELLY’ might be 2024’s sweetest comeback.

2nd May 2024, 12:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

2024 Festival Guide

Latest Issue

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY