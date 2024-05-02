News

KNEECAP share video for new track ‘Love Making’

The trio’s self-titled film will premiere in London next month as part of The Sundance Film Festival (London).

2nd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kneecap, News, Listen, , Watch

Having already made headlines this year for suing a government MP and co-spearheading the artist boycott of 2024’s SXSW Festival, Irish rap trio KNEECAP have now shared another preview of their forthcoming debut album ‘Fine Art’ (due out on 14th June via Heavenly Recordings).

Inspired by ’90s garage, the new cut ‘Love Making’ (feat. Nino) follows previous single ‘Sick In The Head’ and last year’s Grian Chatten collab ‘Better Way To Live’, and lands accompanied by a hazily atmospheric new video - check it out here:

Play Video
Kneecap: &#8220;[Our gigs are] an opportunity to inspire people and show them that language isn&#8217;t a barrier&#8221;

Interview

Kneecap: “[Our gigs are] an opportunity to inspire people and show them that language isn’t a barrier”

Meet the Gaels who just want to have fun (and change a few minds while they’re at it).

The band’s self-titled, semi-biopic film is due to receive its London premiere on 6th June at Piccadilly’s Picturehouse Central as part of the Sundance Film Festival (London), while KNEECAP themselves are set to play a slew of festivals and headline shows later this year. Catch them on the following dates:

JUNE 2024
15 Norway, Bergenfest
26-30 Glastonbury, Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2024
05 Werchter, Rock Werchter
09 Galway, Galway Film Fleadh (film screening)
11 Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
13 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
14 Netherlands, Valkhof Festival
18 Galway, Heineken Big Top
20 Portugal, Super Bock Festival

AUGUST 2024
15 Ireland, Summer Sessions
16 Ireland, Electric Picnic
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Philadelphia, Theatre Of Living Arts
19 Brooklyn, Knockdown Centre
21 Boston, Paradise Rock Club
23 Washington, Union Stage
25 Columbus, A&R Music Bar
26 Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival
27 Chicago, Concord Music Hall

OCTOBER 2024
29 Dublin, Vicar Street
30 Dublin, Vicar Street
31 Dublin, Vicar Street

NOVEMBER 2024
14 Sheffield, Foundry
15 Manchester, New Century Hall
16 Glasgow, Barrowlands
19 Nottingham, Rock City
20 Bristol, SXW
21 London, The O2 Forum

Get tickets to watch Kneecap live now.

Tags: Kneecap, News, Listen, , Watch

Kneecap Tickets

Foundry, Sheffield

Foundry, Sheffield

New Century, Manchester

Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Rock City, Nottingham

SWX, Bristol

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Latest News

SOFT PLAY announce comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’

SOFT PLAY announce comeback album HEAVY JELLY’

Swim Deep dream big on new track ‘Very Heaven’

Swim Deep dream big on new track Very Heaven’

The WAEVE release new single ‘City Lights’

The WAEVE release new single City Lights’

Sprints drop surprise new cuts ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’

Sprints drop surprise new cuts Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and Drones’

SOFT PLAY are the cover stars of DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide!

SOFT PLAY are the cover stars of DIYs 2024 Festival Guide!

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

2024 Festival Guide

Latest Issue

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY