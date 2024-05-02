KNEECAP share video for new track ‘Love Making’

Having already made headlines this year for suing a government MP and co-spearheading the artist boycott of 2024’s SXSW Festival, Irish rap trio KNEECAP have now shared another preview of their forthcoming debut album ‘Fine Art’ (due out on 14th June via Heavenly Recordings).

Inspired by ’90s garage, the new cut ‘Love Making’ (feat. Nino) follows previous single ‘Sick In The Head’ and last year’s Grian Chatten collab ‘Better Way To Live’, and lands accompanied by a hazily atmospheric new video - check it out here: