KNEECAP share video for new track ‘Love Making’
The trio’s self-titled film will premiere in London next month as part of The Sundance Film Festival (London).
Having already made headlines this year for suing a government MP and co-spearheading the artist boycott of 2024’s SXSW Festival, Irish rap trio KNEECAP have now shared another preview of their forthcoming debut album ‘Fine Art’ (due out on 14th June via Heavenly Recordings).
Inspired by ’90s garage, the new cut ‘Love Making’ (feat. Nino) follows previous single ‘Sick In The Head’ and last year’s Grian Chatten collab ‘Better Way To Live’, and lands accompanied by a hazily atmospheric new video - check it out here:
The band’s self-titled, semi-biopic film is due to receive its London premiere on 6th June at Piccadilly’s Picturehouse Central as part of the Sundance Film Festival (London), while KNEECAP themselves are set to play a slew of festivals and headline shows later this year. Catch them on the following dates:
JUNE 2024
15 Norway, Bergenfest
26-30 Glastonbury, Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
05 Werchter, Rock Werchter
09 Galway, Galway Film Fleadh (film screening)
11 Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
13 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
14 Netherlands, Valkhof Festival
18 Galway, Heineken Big Top
20 Portugal, Super Bock Festival
AUGUST 2024
15 Ireland, Summer Sessions
16 Ireland, Electric Picnic
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Philadelphia, Theatre Of Living Arts
19 Brooklyn, Knockdown Centre
21 Boston, Paradise Rock Club
23 Washington, Union Stage
25 Columbus, A&R Music Bar
26 Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival
27 Chicago, Concord Music Hall
OCTOBER 2024
29 Dublin, Vicar Street
30 Dublin, Vicar Street
31 Dublin, Vicar Street
NOVEMBER 2024
14 Sheffield, Foundry
15 Manchester, New Century Hall
16 Glasgow, Barrowlands
19 Nottingham, Rock City
20 Bristol, SXW
21 London, The O2 Forum
