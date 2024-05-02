Sprints drop surprise new cuts ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’

Having kicked off 2024 with the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘Letter To Self’, Dublin punks Sprints have now shared two previously unreleased singles entitled ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’, both of which were recorded during the ‘Letter To Self’ sessions.

“We’re happy to share the remnants of the chaos and catharsis that was the ‘Letter To Self’ recording process”, the band have said of the new releases. “A reimagination of an old favourite, and a new track too, the Black Box Sessions include ‘Drones’ and ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’, two tracks that explore themes of uncertainty, anxiety and doubt. Embrace the madness and the noise.”

In addition to the new music, Sprints have also today announced a huge slate of upcoming tour dates, including shows in the UK, the USA, and Europe. Tickets for the winter UK/EU dates are on sale now; in the meantime, you can listen to both new tracks and check out the band’s stacked live schedule below.

