News
Sprints drop surprise new cuts ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’
The Dublin quartet have also just announced a LOT of 2024 tour dates.
Having kicked off 2024 with the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘Letter To Self’, Dublin punks Sprints have now shared two previously unreleased singles entitled ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’ and ‘Drones’, both of which were recorded during the ‘Letter To Self’ sessions.
“We’re happy to share the remnants of the chaos and catharsis that was the ‘Letter To Self’ recording process”, the band have said of the new releases. “A reimagination of an old favourite, and a new track too, the Black Box Sessions include ‘Drones’ and ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’, two tracks that explore themes of uncertainty, anxiety and doubt. Embrace the madness and the noise.”
In addition to the new music, Sprints have also today announced a huge slate of upcoming tour dates, including shows in the UK, the USA, and Europe. Tickets for the winter UK/EU dates are on sale now; in the meantime, you can listen to both new tracks and check out the band’s stacked live schedule below.
MAY 2024
23 Derby, Bearded Theory
25 Leeds, Live at Leeds in the Park
JUNE 2024
09 Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret Festival
13 Mallorca, Mallorca Live
15 Porto, Mouco
22 Scheessel, Hurricane Festival
23 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival
25 Zagreb, INmusic Festival
28 Pilton, Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
05 Werchter, Rock Werchter
06 Belfort, Les Eurockéennes De Belfort
07 Rotterdam, Metropolis Festival
12 Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (w/ IDLES)
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall Trust (w/ IDLES)
14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
27 Sheffield, Tramlines
AUGUST 2024
03 Portlaw, All Together Now Festival
08 Schwetzingen, Schlossgarten (w/ Pixies)
10 Newquay, Boardmasters Festival
15 Porto, Paredes De Coura Festival
27 Dublin 7, Collins Barracks (w/ Gossip)
28 Belfast, Custom House Square (w/ Pixies)
29 Dublin, Royal Dublin Society (w/ Pixies)
30 Dorset, End Of The Road Festival
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Darmstadt, Golden Leaves Festival
02 Eindhoven, Hit The City
06 Miranda de Ebro, Ebrovision
25 Boston MA, The Sinclair
27 Philadelphia PA, The Foundry
28 Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
30 Washington DC, The Atlantis
OCTOBER 2024
02 Carrboro NC, Cat’s Cradle Back Room
04 Atlanta GA, Altar
05 Nashville, TN, The End
07 Austin TX, Parish
10 Denver CO, Globe Hall
13 Salt Lake City UT, Urban Lounge
14 Boise ID, Shrine Social Club
16 Portland OR, Aladdin Theatre
17 Seattle WA, Neumo’s
20 Sacramento CA, Starlet Room
21 San Francisco CA, The Chapel
24 Los Angeles CA, Roxy Theatre
25 San Diego CA, HOB Voodoo Room
26 Santa Ana CA, Parish Room
NOVEMBER 2024
12 Bristol, Marble Factory
13 London, Kentish Town Forum
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Cologne, Luxor
29 Manchester, New Century Hall
DECEMBER 2024
07 Nijmegen, Zeitgeist
09 Berlin, Lido
12 Brussels, Orangerie
13 Lille, L’Aéronef
14 Luxembourg, Rotondes
16 Paris, Trabendo
Read More
Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions
The summer day fest has already confirmed the likes of The Kooks, Declan McKenna, and Corinne Bailey Rae.
26th March 2024, 11:52am
Do Nothing join Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more in boycotting SXSW 2024
There's been a wave of artists boycotting the festival due to its links to the US army and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
12th March 2024, 11:15am
Marika Hackman, Baxter Dury, Lambrini Girls and more complete Bearded Theory lineup
Headlining this year's knees up are Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, SOFT PLAY and more.
28th February 2024, 12:30pm
End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy are set to headline the end of summer weekender.
7th February 2024, 11:15am
Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!