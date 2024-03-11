News
Biffy Clyro to celebrate first three albums with ‘A Celebration of Beginnings’ UK shows
They’ll be playing a series of six intimate shows in London and Glasgow this October.
Biffy Clyro have today revealed that they’ll be playing six special UK shows this Autumn - three each in London and Glasgow - as part of a run entitled ‘A Celebration of Beginnings’, which will see them perform their first three albums (‘Blackened Sky’, ‘Vertigo of Bliss’, and ‘Infinity Land’) in full.
The band will play three nights on the trot at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, before returning to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the first time since 2014 for another trio of live dates. For each show, they’ll play one of the aforementioned albums in its entirety, as well as a selection of other tracks from across their discography.
For fans who are signed up to Biffy’s mailing list, tickets will go on presale from 10:00am tomorrow (Tuesday 12th March), while general sale will open on Friday 15th March at 10:00am. Find out full details of each show below.
OCTOBER 2024
20 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (performing ‘Blackened Sky’)
21 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (performing ‘Vertigo of Bliss’)
22 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (performing ‘Infinity Land’)
24 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (performing ‘Blackened Sky’)
25 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (performing ‘Vertigo of Bliss’)
26 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (performing ‘Infinity Land’)
