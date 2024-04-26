Swim Deep to headline SON Estrella Galicia’s next Brighton micro-festival

Hot on the heels of their inaugural Brighton event (which saw Plantoid and Panic Shack take to the stage), SON Estrella Galicia have now confirmed details of their next outing on the South coast, set to be headlined by none other than indie darlings Swim Deep.

The beloved Brummie band recently returned with news of a new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ (due out on 7th June), so punters attending the event - billed as ‘Escape From The Albert By SON Estrella Galicia’ - are sure to hear some sneak previews of the record ahead of its release.

Joining Swim Deep will be special guests and Brighton locals Currls and Projector, while the party will be kept going in between sets courtesy of DJs Marcus Harris (White Heat), Ryan Scott Löehmann and Las Titis.

Plus, as with past SON Estrella Galicia events (which have featured the likes of Dream Wife, Prima Queen, DEADLETTER and more), this next micro-festival will include a beer tasting workshop, food provided by local vendor Carlito Burrito, and a continued emphasis on sustainability and community initiatives.

Escape From The Albert by SON Estrella Galicia will take place at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 15th May. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketweb at 12:00pm today (26th April), so set those alarms and we’ll see you down the front!