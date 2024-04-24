News

Katy J Pearson announces intimate album preview shows

The acclaimed folk-pop artist will play two dates - one each in London and Bristol - this May.

24th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Katy J Pearson has returned with the news that she’ll be giving tracks from her upcoming - and as yet unannounced - new album a live airing at two special shows this May in London and Bristol.

Katy is no stranger to collaboration, having recently worked on tracks with Yard Act (on their number ‘When The Laughter Stops’) and a range of other artists (for her ‘Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man’ EP), so it seems only fitting that these just-announced performances will also feature a one-off band of musicians who worked with her on her new project.

This forthcoming album will be her third full-length outing - following 2020’s ‘Return’ and 2022’s ‘Sound Of The Morning’ - and tickets for these special preview gigs will go on sale this Friday, 26th April. You can find out the details of both shows below.

MAY 2024
29 London, Omeara
31 Bristol, Strange Brew

