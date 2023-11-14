Bingo Fury unveils plans for debut album ‘Bats Feet For A Widow

Bristol-based multi-instrumentalist Bingo Fury has today announced that his debut album, ‘Bats Feet For A Widow’ will be arriving on 16th February 2024 via state51. Recorded in a church, the record delves into the musician’s religious upbringing, and the complicated legacy that it has left in his adult life.

The news also arrives accompanied by new single ‘Leather Sky’ - a tender, moving number that’s simultaneously expansive and incredibly intimate. Billed by Bingo Fury as “a difficult song to describe succinctly”, ‘Leather Sky’ is “about being separated from someone against both of your will. Somebody close to me became very unwell and communication became restricted, almost non-existent. The song took shape during that period. A few of the surreal lines ended up becoming reality.”

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Leather Sky’ below.