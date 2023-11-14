News

Bingo Fury unveils plans for debut album ‘Bats Feet For A Widow

It’s arriving early next year via state51.

Photo: Holly De Looze

14th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bristol-based multi-instrumentalist Bingo Fury has today announced that his debut album, ‘Bats Feet For A Widow’ will be arriving on 16th February 2024 via state51. Recorded in a church, the record delves into the musician’s religious upbringing, and the complicated legacy that it has left in his adult life.

The news also arrives accompanied by new single ‘Leather Sky’ - a tender, moving number that’s simultaneously expansive and incredibly intimate. Billed by Bingo Fury as “a difficult song to describe succinctly”, ‘Leather Sky’ is “about being separated from someone against both of your will. Somebody close to me became very unwell and communication became restricted, almost non-existent. The song took shape during that period. A few of the surreal lines ended up becoming reality.”

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Leather Sky’ below.

Play Video

Bingo Fury will also be heading out on tour next year, both in support of Folly Group and with his band for his own headline shows. Catch him live in the following cities:

MARCH 2024
12 Dead Wax, Bimingham (supporting Folly Group)
13 Arts Club, Liverpool (supporting Folly Group)
14 Yes, Manchester (supporting Folly Group)
15 Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds (supporting Folly Group)

APRIL 2024
11 Neu Waves @ The Loft, Portsmouth
16 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
17 Where Else?, Margate
18 Folklore, London
19 Esquires, Bedford
20 The Jam Jar, Bristol (w/ special extended line-up)

Get tickets to watch Bingo Fury live now.

