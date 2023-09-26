News

Bingo Fury is back with new single ‘Power Drill

He’s also announced his signing to independent label state51.

26th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bingo Fury, News, Listen

Bristol multi-instrumentalist Bingo Fury has today returned to share his first new music of the year, the richly layered ‘Power Drill’. Written while on tour as a sound engineer, Bingo Fury has said it was created “on iPhone-Garage Band and while travelling through Italy in April ‘22. Around this time I’d decided that using atonality & dissonance in my songs felt like a cop out way of making something arresting. ‘Power Drill’ is a first attempt at trying to make something abrasive while keeping melody & tonality intact, which doesn’t come so naturally to me.”

The track follows the release of Bingo Fury’s debut EP ‘Mercy’s Cut’ last year, and lands ahead of a handful of live shows in the UK and Europe over the coming months:

OCTOBER
13 Italy, Kaltern Pop Festival

FEBRUARY 2024
11 Paris, Supersonic (Pitchfork Festival Paris)

APRIL 2024
18 London, Folklore
20 Bristol, The Jam Jar

Watch the official video for ‘Power Drill’ below.

Play Video

Tags: Bingo Fury, News, Listen

Latest News

Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!’

Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album Down There!

Boygenius announce surprise EP ‘the rest’

Boygenius announce surprise EP the rest

Arlo Parks shares new video for album track ‘Purple Phase’

Arlo Parks shares new video for album track Purple Phase

Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track ‘Kiss Me’

Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track Kiss Me

Lynks drops bouncing single ‘New Boyfriend’

Lynks drops bouncing single New Boyfriend

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY