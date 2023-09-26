Bingo Fury is back with new single ‘Power Drill

Bristol multi-instrumentalist Bingo Fury has today returned to share his first new music of the year, the richly layered ‘Power Drill’. Written while on tour as a sound engineer, Bingo Fury has said it was created “on iPhone-Garage Band and while travelling through Italy in April ‘22. Around this time I’d decided that using atonality & dissonance in my songs felt like a cop out way of making something arresting. ‘Power Drill’ is a first attempt at trying to make something abrasive while keeping melody & tonality intact, which doesn’t come so naturally to me.”

The track follows the release of Bingo Fury’s debut EP ‘Mercy’s Cut’ last year, and lands ahead of a handful of live shows in the UK and Europe over the coming months:

OCTOBER

13 Italy, Kaltern Pop Festival

FEBRUARY 2024

11 Paris, Supersonic (Pitchfork Festival Paris)

APRIL 2024

18 London, Folklore

20 Bristol, The Jam Jar

Watch the official video for ‘Power Drill’ below.