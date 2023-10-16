Brittany Howard announces new solo album ‘What Now’

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard has shared news of her second solo album ‘What Now’, along with a first taste in the form of its title track.

The singer’s second solo record - which will follow on from her 2019 solo debut ‘Jaime’ - was recorded in Nashville’s Sound Emporium and the iconic RCA Studio B, with her longtime creative collaborator Shawn Everett taking on co-production duties and, at present, has no confirmed release date. It will, however, be released via her new label home of Island Records.

In the meantime, to help tide things over, the singer has shared a first, commanding cut from the record, alongside a video directed by Danilo Parra and produced by Adam Braun. “‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs,” Howard has said of the song. “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

Brittany has also scheduled a series of US live shows over the coming months - check out the video for ‘What Now’ below, and find her upcoming tour dates underneath the player.