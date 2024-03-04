Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn

She may be in the midst of a mammoth live run opening Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS shows, but Chappell Roan has big headline plans of her own. The breakout pop sensation has today confirmed that she’ll be returning to the UK and Europe for a series of gigs this Autumn - what will be her biggest international headline slots to date.

The news follows the release of her acclaimed debut album ‘The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess’ last year, and The Midwest Princess tour has so far incorporated drag queens, nightly dress codes, and bucket loads of queer-friendly, sex-positive fun.

Tickets for Chappell’s forthcoming UK and EU dates will go on presale at 10:00am this Wednesday (6th March) from her website, with general sale then opening at 10:00am on Friday 8th March.

You can read more from Chappell in our July 2023 interview and check out where she’ll be stopping off on the newly-announced tour leg below.

