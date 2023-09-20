Album Review

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Full throttle into messy, emotional fun.

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 22nd September 2023

Label: Amusement / Island

Pop’s newest drag superstar is unprepared to compromise. It’s palpable throughout ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’, which turns it all up to a thousand, infusing teen melodrama with queer euphoria (especially on ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ and ‘HOT TO GO!’) to throw confetti in the face of heteronormativity. As all good coming-of-age records are, Chappell Roan’s debut is thoughtful, a little unhinged and entirely contradictory, merging the alt-pop seriousness of Lana Del Rey with the untethered preppy charm of Lorde to go full throttle into messy, emotional fun. And after years of indie-pop and bedroom-pop dominating playlists, Chappell knows her followers crave something a little glitzier and rowdier to narrate their coming-out: “Dude, can you play this song with a fucking beat?” she screams across ‘Femininomenon’, “Did you hear me? Play the fucking beat!”

Tags: Chappell Roan, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

The Vaccines are back with news of a new album, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’

The Vaccines are back with news of a new album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations

Bill Ryder-Jones returns to announce new album ‘lechyd Da’

Bill Ryder-Jones returns to announce new album lechyd Da

Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals will take to the DIY stage for The Great Escape’s First Fifty launch

Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals will take to the DIY stage for The Great Escapes First Fifty launch

Talk Show drop newest track ‘Closer’

Talk Show drop newest track Closer

HotWax announce new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’

HotWax announce new EP Invite Me, Kindly

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY