Cola announce sophomore album ‘The Gloss’

Montreal’s Cola are back with the news that their second LP, ‘The Gloss’, will arrive on 14th June via Fire Talk Records, and have also confirmed a run of UK, EU, and North American tour dates.

The album will follow their 2022 debut ‘Deep In View’, as well as recent singles ‘Keys Down If You Stay’ and last month’s ‘Bitter Melon’ - both of which are set to feature on the new record. Also on ‘The Gloss” tracklist will be brand-new cut ‘Pallor Tricks’, the title of which the band’s Tim Darcy has said is “obviously a play on ‘parlor tricks’.”

Continuing, he has commented: “The lyrics feature imagery from film sets and such. I suppose I was thinking of the kind of self-consciousness that can arise when a camera is rolling. I’ve always been particularly affected by the performances I (rarely) see on so-called ‘reality tv.’

“The type of performance where a person is compelled into a kind of ‘hyper-real’ state where they summon grotesque approximations of emotion that are exaggerated but not elevated, as they are in art. I’m sure there’s lots of compelling stuff that goes on in those programs and I don’t mean to cast aspersions, this idea of performance simply became a jumping off point when we were writing this one. The song also cycles to a more sincere open chorus, a kind of musical juxtaposition.”

Watch the video for ‘Pallor Tricks’ here:

