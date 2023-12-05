Massive Attack announce first UK show in five years, ‘Act 1.5

Massive Attack have today unveiled plans for ‘Act 1.5’ - an event that’ll be both their first UK show in five years, and a marker of their commitment to climate activism.

Taking place on Bristol’s Clifton Downs on 25th August 2024, the show is the product of the band’s collaboration with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, which has previously seen them commission an industry resource entitled ‘Roadmap to Super Low Carbon Live Music’. Massive Attack were the first band globally to become members of the UN Race to Zero programme - thereby guaranteeing that all their touring and production will function in accordance with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5° de-carbonisation measures.

Such measures in place for the Bristol Downs ‘Act 1.5’ event include: localised pre-sale and rail travel incentives to limit car travel; a site powered by 100% renewable energy; a meat-free arena; a commitment to zero landfill waste; the post-show creation of a woodland plantation in the South West region; and more.

Speaking about the event, the band have said: “We’re chuffed to play our home city again and to be able do it in the right way. In terms of climate change action there are no excuses left; offsetting, endless seminars and diluted declarations have all been found out - so live music must drastically reduce all primary emissions and take account of fan travel. Working with pioneering partners on this project means we can seriously move the dial for major live music events & help create precedents that are immediately available.”

Anyone living within Bristol, Bath and the surrounding Gloucestershire, Swindon and Taunton area postcodes can access the local pre-sale here from 10:00am on Wednesday 6th December. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th December.



You can read more about Massive Attack’s efforts to reduce the music industry’s carbon emissions below.