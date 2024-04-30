News

Our Girl release new track ‘Relief’ via new label Bella Union

The trio put out their debut LP, ‘Stranger Today’, in 2018.

Photo: Katie Sylvester

30th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

It may be hard to believe that it’s been six years since Our Girl shared their debut album (2018’s ‘Stranger Today’), but the London trio have now returned with the news that they’ve signed to Bella Union, and confirmed that their awaited second LP will be released via the label.

Speaking about the as-yet-unannounced record, vocalist and songwriter Soph Nathan (also of The Big Moon) has said: “Working on this record taught me to trust my gut. I realised that we needed to make it sound and feel exactly how we wanted, otherwise what’s the point?”

The band have also marked the occasion by dropping a brand-new track, ‘Relief’, which Soph has described as “a love song to queer people having a hard time of it. It takes time to unlearn things we were taught to believe, and to feel wholly proud in the face of people and expectations that are often working against you. This song is about my experience of moving through that, and celebrating how I feel now.”

What’s more, Our Girl will be throwing themselves back into the live circuit this summer, playing shows in Guildford, Southampton and Brighton ahead of a headline set at London’s The Lexington in June; check out all the details below.

MAY 2024
03 Guildford, Boileroom (with The Orielles)
04 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
16 Brighton, The Great Escape

JUNE 2024
05 London, The Lexington (headline show)

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Relief’ here:

Play Video

