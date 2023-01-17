Listen cowboyy serve up new single ‘Tennis’

Photo: Ele Marchant

It’s the latest preview of their debut EP ‘Epic The Movie’.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Ahead of the release of their debut EP ‘Epic The Movie’ on 10th March via Nice Swan Records, art-pop four-piece cowboyy are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Tennis’.

“Going from quick spoken word/David Byrne-inspired vocals to melodic singing, I wanted to keep the arrangement of the mix and song simple with a constant pumping bass line,” the band’s Stanley Powell explains. “The lyrics are a very simple analogy to war, with the ants being people, the ball being a war and the tennis game being higher powers whose pleasure or indulgence in a game has a ripple effect to ‘smaller’ matters.”

Listen to ‘Tennis’ below.

‘Epic The Movie’ EP Tracklisting:
1. Gmaps
2. Tennis
3. Plastic
4. Algorithmic
5. Nothing

See cowboyy live at the following dates:

JANUARY
17 - The Social, London
20 - Heartbreakers, Southampton
25 - Shacklewell Arms, London
30 - The Windmill, London

FEBRUARY
06 - Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (Supporting Pip Blom)
09 - The Social, London
16 - Supersonic, Paris

MARCH
11 - Rough Trade East, London
23- Sixty Million Postcards, Bournemouth

