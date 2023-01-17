Listen cowboyy serve up new single ‘Tennis’
It’s the latest preview of their debut EP ‘Epic The Movie’.
Ahead of the release of their debut EP ‘Epic The Movie’ on 10th March via Nice Swan Records, art-pop four-piece cowboyy are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Tennis’.
“Going from quick spoken word/David Byrne-inspired vocals to melodic singing, I wanted to keep the arrangement of the mix and song simple with a constant pumping bass line,” the band’s Stanley Powell explains. “The lyrics are a very simple analogy to war, with the ants being people, the ball being a war and the tennis game being higher powers whose pleasure or indulgence in a game has a ripple effect to ‘smaller’ matters.”
Listen to ‘Tennis’ below.
‘Epic The Movie’ EP Tracklisting:
1. Gmaps
2. Tennis
3. Plastic
4. Algorithmic
5. Nothing
See cowboyy live at the following dates:
JANUARY
17 - The Social, London
20 - Heartbreakers, Southampton
25 - Shacklewell Arms, London
30 - The Windmill, London
FEBRUARY
06 - Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (Supporting Pip Blom)
09 - The Social, London
16 - Supersonic, Paris
MARCH
11 - Rough Trade East, London
23- Sixty Million Postcards, Bournemouth
