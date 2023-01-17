Ahead of the release of their debut EP ‘Epic The Movie’ on 10th March via Nice Swan Records, art-pop four-piece cowboyy are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Tennis’.

“Going from quick spoken word/David Byrne-inspired vocals to melodic singing, I wanted to keep the arrangement of the mix and song simple with a constant pumping bass line,” the band’s Stanley Powell explains. “The lyrics are a very simple analogy to war, with the ants being people, the ball being a war and the tennis game being higher powers whose pleasure or indulgence in a game has a ripple effect to ‘smaller’ matters.”

Listen to ‘Tennis’ below.

‘Epic The Movie’ EP Tracklisting:

1. Gmaps

2. Tennis

3. Plastic

4. Algorithmic

5. Nothing