Dead Pony share details of debut album ‘Ignore This

The Glasgow quartet have also offered up two new videos for recent singles ‘About Love’ and ‘COBRA’.

Photo: Derek Bremner

14th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Today, Dead Pony have confirmed details of their forthcoming debut album ‘IGNORE THIS’, slated for release on 5th April 2024 via LAB/Seeker records. A sonic two-fingers to trying to squeeze themselves into a pre-constructed industry mold, the band’s Blair Crichton has commented that “we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored. We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”

Explaining more about the impetus behind the LP, vocalist Anna Shields has said: “A lot of things have changed for us over the last few years, but it’s arguably even more powerful seeing how we’ve stayed the same. That’s solidified my understanding of who our fans are: people who like good music, who aren’t in too much of a hurry to pigeonhole bands into categories, who don’t give a fuck about following trends. When I look into the crowd at our shows, I see people who remind me of myself as a teenager. Those are the people this music is for: the misfits who struggle to fit in anywhere else…”

Alongside the announcement, Dead Pony have also shared two new videos for the recently released album tracks ‘About Love’ and ‘COBRA’. You can watch them both and check out the full tracklist for ‘IGNORE THIS’ below.

1. the antagonist is ignorance
2. IGNORE THIS
3. MK Nothing
4. AWOL
5. About Love
6. myself
7. COBRA
8. MANA
9. I might die.
10. tedious and bleak
11. RAINBOWS
12. Bad Girlfriend
13. X-Rated
14. White Rabbit
15. Faces On The Wall
16. Motor City Mad Man

